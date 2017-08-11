Lithuanian man brought to US to face $100 million fraud case

August 17, 2017

A Lithuanian man has been extradited to the United States to face charges that he duped Google and Facebook into sending him over $100 million.

Evaldas Rimasauskas (eh-VAHL'-dahs ree-muh-SOWS'-kuhs) pleaded not guilty Thursday in Manhattan federal court. He arrived in New York Wednesday night.

The 48-year-old Vilnius, Lithuania, man was charged with wire fraud, and aggravated .

The companies were identified in a Lithuanian court document, which said Google sent over $23 million and Facebook sent nearly $100 million to bank accounts controlled by Rimasauskas.

Google, of Mountain View, California, said in a statement that it detected the fraud, alerted authorities and has recouped its money. Facebook, of Menlo Park, California, declined to comment.

A lawyer for Rimasauskas promised a "good defense."

If convicted, he could face over 60 years in prison.

Explore further: Lithuanian court OKs extradition in US phishing case

Related Stories

Lithuanian court OKs extradition in US phishing case

August 11, 2017

A Lithuanian businessman suspected of tricking more than $100 million out of Google and Facebook in an elaborate cybercrime case should be extradited to the United States, a local court ruled Friday.

Lithuania court delays extradition ruling in phishing case

May 18, 2017

A court in Lithuania on Thursday requested more information from the United States before ruling on the extradition of a local businessman suspected of tricking Google and Facebook out of more than $100 million in an elaborate ...

Recommended for you

Forget oil, Russia goes crazy for cryptocurrency

August 16, 2017

Standing in a warehouse in a Moscow suburb, Dmitry Marinichev tries to speak over the deafening hum of hundreds of computers stacked on shelves hard at work mining for crypto money.

Researchers clarify mystery about proposed battery material

August 15, 2017

Battery researchers agree that one of the most promising possibilities for future battery technology is the lithium-air (or lithium-oxygen) battery, which could provide three times as much power for a given weight as today's ...

Signs of distracted driving—pounding heart, sweaty nose

August 15, 2017

Distracted driving—texting or absent-mindedness—claims thousands of lives a year. Researchers from the University of Houston and the Texas A&M Transportation Institute have produced an extensive dataset examining how ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.