Lithuania court delays extradition ruling in cybertheft case
May 18, 2017
A court in Lithuania wants more information from the United States before ruling on the extradition of a local businessman suspected of conning Google and Facebook out of over $100 million.
Evaldas Rimasauskas was arrested in March at the request of U.S. authorities, who accuse the 48-year-old of wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He could face a lengthy prison sentence if convicted by a U.S. court.
Rimasauskas allegedly tricked the internet giants into wiring him large sums by posing as supplier. The companies say they recovered most of the money.
Lawyer Linas Kuprusevicius said his client "cannot expect a fair and impartial trial in the United States," and claimed the U.S. extradition request lacks key information.
The court on Thursday also extended Rimasauskas' detention for three months.
Czech authorities say an extradition hearing in the case of a Russian man who faces charges in the United States of hacking and stealing information from computers at LinkedIn, Dropbox and other U.S. companies will take place ...
A Russian man who faces charges in the United States of hacking and stealing information from computers at LinkedIn, Dropbox and other San Francisco Bay Area companies can be extradited either to the United States or Russia, ...
Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed the first soft robot that is capable of walking on rough surfaces, such as sand and pebbles. The 3D-printed, four-legged robot can climb over obstacles and ...
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.