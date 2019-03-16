Grafting tomatoes protects plants, increases yields

March 18, 2019 by Adam Russell, Texas A&M University

Grafting vegetables is a time-tested way for growers to protect plants from soil-borne diseases as well as potentially improve yields, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.

Grafting is the process of joining two plant varieties – the top portion, or scion, with a bottom portion, or rootstock – to grow as one.

Dr. Joe Masabni, AgriLife Extension small acreage specialist, Overton, has been performing grafting research over the past three years as part of a multi-regional Texas A&M AgriLife Research study in College Station, Lubbock, Uvalde, Weslaco and Overton. But he's been showing Texas Master Gardeners program members how to graft for almost a decade.

"The main benefit is that grafting allows growers to combat soil diseases without chemical sprays," he said. "But our studies have also shown improved yields and improved cold tolerance if you plant early."

Grafting is especially important for gardeners and growers who utilize the same land, whether it's a quarter-acre garden or 40-acre field, to grow the same vegetables year after year, Masabni said.

Tomatoes can also be grafted on other vegetables of the same family, he said. For example, a tomato scion can be grafted on an eggplant or potato rootstock to combat soil diseases.

Masabni said grafting helps gardeners and professional growers utilize characteristics of the hybrid tomatoes, such as disease resistance. Hybrid rootstocks with characteristics that promote more vigorous root growth also help the scion perform better.

"Heirloom tomatoes aren't resistant to soil diseases, so if you graft your favorite heirloom variety with a hybrid that is resistant to diseases and takes up nutrients and moisture more efficiently, then you're likely to see increased quality and yield from your ," he said. "It's not magic, but it really is an easy and fun way to improve yields."

Explore further: How shoot removal, rootstock cultivar affect grafting tomatoes

Related Stories

How shoot removal, rootstock cultivar affect grafting tomatoes

October 13, 2016

As small-acreage and organic vegetable growers increasingly utilize high tunnels, researchers are working to determine effective production strategies to help limit soilborne diseases. Grafting interspecific hybrid rootstock ...

Watermelon cultivar wards off soil-borne diseases

July 13, 2017

Some people love to eat a juicy, seedless watermelon for a tasty, refreshing snack during a hot, Florida summer day. University of Florida scientists have found a way to stave off potential diseases while retaining that flavor.

Picking vegetables to grow starts with knowing where to plant

November 18, 2014

No matter how you look at it, the online Texas Vegetable Variety Selector will help growers choose the best types to grow in a particular locale, according to Dr. Joe Masabni, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticulturist ...

Recommended for you

On-chip, electronically tunable frequency comb

March 18, 2019

Lasers play a vital role in everything from modern communications and connectivity to bio-medicine and manufacturing. Many applications, however, require lasers that can emit multiple frequencies—colors of light—simultaneously, ...

Alligator study reveals insight into dinosaur hearing

March 18, 2019

To determine where a sound is coming from, animal brains analyze the minute difference in time it takes a sound to reach each ear—a cue known as interaural time difference. What happens to the cue once the signals get to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.