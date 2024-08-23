Texas A&M University (often referred to as A&M or TAMU) is a coeducational public research university located in College Station, Texas, United States. It is the flagship institution of the Texas A&M University System. The sixth-largest university in the United States, A&M's enrollment for Fall 2011 was over 50,000 for the first time in school history. Texas A&M's designation as a land, sea, and space grant institution reflects a broad range of research with ongoing projects funded by agencies such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, and the Office of Naval Research. The school ranks in the top 20 American research institutes in terms of funding and has made notable contributions to such fields as animal cloning and petroleum engineering.

Address Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd., College Station, Texas, United States of America 77843 Website http://www.tamu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Texas_A%26M_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

