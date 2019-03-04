Did Ford just tease an electric Mustang as Tesla debuts Model Y?

March 15, 2019 by Nathan Bomey, Usa Today

Ford Motor teased a possible electric Mustang-inspired crossover late Thursday at the same time Tesla was about to begin an event to announce its own new electric vehicle.

Ford tweeted "Hold your horses" with a simple image of the famous sports car's pony logo outlined in blue against a black backdrop.

The tweet was posted at 8:02 p.m. on the West Coast—two minutes after Tesla was scheduled to begin its big event revealing the Model Y electric SUV.

An electric Mustang-inspired crossover, which has been expected for some time, would mark Ford's attempt to establish itself as a serious player in the market for high-end electric cars, a space that is currently cornered by Tesla.

A spokesman for the automaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Thursday night.

Tesla sets March 14 'Model Y' unveiling

March 4, 2019

Tesla is planning to unveil a new electric "crossover" vehicle March 14 which is slightly bigger and more expensive than its most affordable model, according to chief executive Elon Musk.

Tesla files lawsuit against Ontario government

August 16, 2018

Electric car maker Tesla Motors said Thursday it is suing Ontario's new government, claiming it was treated unfairly in the cancellation of a program providing rebates to residents who bought electric vehicles.

Tesla eyes manufacturing in China

June 22, 2017

Tesla said Thursday it was considering the possibility of manufacturing in China as it ramps up for expansion of its line of electric-powered cars.

