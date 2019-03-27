March 27, 2019

EU officials approve speed limit technology for autos

European Union officials have struck a provisional political deal to require new safety features on autos that would include technology to keep cars within legal speed limits.

So-called intelligent speed assistance recognizes prevailing speed laws using mapping systems and limits engine power to help the driver avoid speeding. The technology can be overridden by pushing harder on the gas pedal.

European Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska, responsible for internal market and , said that "every year 25,000 people lose their lives on our roads. We can and must act to change this."

The features, to be required from 2022, also include systems that would warn about driver drowsiness and distractions such as smartphone use.

The measures are subject to formal approval by the European parliament and EU leaders.

