An easy route to polymer coatings with potential use in biofouling prevention

March 6, 2019, Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore
An easy route to polymer coatings with potential use in biofouling prevention
New polymerization methodology opens the door to more efficient anti-fouling coatings. Credit: A*STAR Institute of Chemical and Engineering Sciences

A simple method for growing non-toxic antifouling polymer coatings has been developed by A*STAR researchers. This could lead to longer lasting coatings suitable for use over large surfaces, such as ship hulls or medical devices.

The buildup of microorganisms on surfaces is a challenge for both the shipping and biomedical industries. Some popular antibiofouling are subject to oxidative degradation in , which renders them ineffective over time. Zwitterionic (molecules with both negative and positive charges and a net charge of zero) coatings, which resemble carpets of polymer chains, have been attracting attention as potential alternatives, but currently must be grown in an inert environment without any water or air. This precludes them from large area applications.

A team led by Satyasankar Jana at the A*STAR Institute of Chemical and Engineering Sciences has discovered how to grow zwitterionic polymer coatings in water, at , and in the presence of air, which would allow them to be used on a much larger scale.

"It was a serendipitous discovery," explains Jana. His team was attempting to grow zwitterionic polymer coatings, with the widely used synthesis method called atom transfer , when they realized some reactions were not yielding the expected products. An amine, acting as a ligand on the catalyst used in the reaction, was unexpectedly found at the end of the polymer chains. "It took some time and a series of experiments to unfold the mystery [of how it got there]," Jana explains.

Reaction kinetics observations, (NMR) and other analyses suggested that the amine kick-started the polymerization reaction via an anionic mechanism. These so-called anionic polymerizations are notoriously intolerant to water, methanol and air but Jana's polymers were growing in the presence of all three, making the team doubt their findings. They turned to computer models to see what was going on.

"Density functional theory calculation results confirmed the proposed anionic polymerization mechanism," he says. "This is the first ever example of an anionic solution polymerization of a vinyl monomer in aqueous media at ambient aerobic conditions."

His team has now used this approach to synthesize polymer coatings from four zwitterionic monomers and a number of anion initiators, some not amines. "In future we will use this methodology to generate anti-biofouling polymer coatings on large surface areas using a spray or dipping method," says Jana. They also plan to investigate the fouling-prevention efficiency of these coatings for marine and biomedical applications.

Explore further: Polymer movement: key to next-generation coatings

More information: Satyasankar Jana et al. Nucleophile-initiated anionic polymerization of zwitterionic monomers derived from vinylpyridines in aqueous media under ambient aerobic conditions, Polymer Chemistry (2018). DOI: 10.1039/c8py00520f

Related Stories

Polymer movement: key to next-generation coatings

January 24, 2018

Researchers in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Texas A&M University, led by doctoral student Victor Selin and Dr. Svetlana Sukhishvili, are making headway in understanding fundamental principles that ...

Multifunctional coatings: Charged up and ready to connect

October 23, 2013

Gelatin, a well-known food ingredient, belongs to a class of molecules called polyampholytes that contain both positively and negatively charged components. When a polyampholyte is dissolved in liquid, this electronic structure ...

Biodegradable polymer coating for implants

December 15, 2016

Medical implants often carry surface substrates that release ac-tive substances or to which biomolecules or cells can adhere better. However, degradable gas-phase coatings for degradable implants, such as surgical suture ...

Biodegradable polymers made by chemical vapor deposition

December 1, 2016

Polymerization by chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is a simple method for modifying surfaces by which topologically challenging substrates can be evenly coated with polymers. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, researchers have ...

Recommended for you

More evidence of sound waves carrying mass

March 6, 2019

A trio of researchers at Columbia University has found more evidence showing that sound waves carry mass. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, Angelo Esposito, Rafael Krichevsky and Alberto Nicolis ...

Biopsy frozen in seconds in the operating room

March 6, 2019

For rapid freezing of a biopsy sample taken from a patient, the standard procedure uses liquid nitrogen. However, this is not allowed inside the operating room. The consequence is a laborious procedure causing unnecessary ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.