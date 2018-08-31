China touts engineering feats of new international airport
March 1, 2019
Construction of a new airport in China's capital that promises to be one of the largest in the world is speeding toward completion.
Construction of the Beijing Daxing International Airport is slated to finish in late June, project manager Li Jianhua told reporters at the site Friday. It is to open at the end of September—less than five years after building began.
Situated in the city's south, the airport will serve 200 million people from 28 cities in and around Beijing, Tianjin and the northern province of Hebei, according to Beijing authorities. The terminal building's size of 1.03 million square meters (11.08 million square feet) will make it the largest single airport terminal in the world.
Li said the airport's size won't impede travelers from walking through it efficiently. The farthest distance between the terminal and any given boarding gate will be 600 meters (1,970 feet), or an eight-minute walk.
The Daxing project is meant to alleviate some of the stress on Beijing Capital International Airport, the world's second-busiest airport in 2018 after Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
New research sheds light onto how different bacterial species can build complex nano-harpoons with different protein building blocks. Bacteria use these harpoons called Type VI secretion systems to inject toxins into nearby ...
A new generation of pesticides can be used to control pest insects by compromising the bug's ability to create essential proteins. These gene-silencing pesticides can be genetically engineered into agricultural crops such ...
You've probably seen this effect—perhaps you are a victim of it. You feel alienated from mainstream culture and want to make a statement that you are not part of it. You think about wearing different clothes, experimenting ...
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.