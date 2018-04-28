Power cut temporarily shuts Amsterdam's airport

April 29, 2018
Passengers wait patiently after a power cut forced authorities to close Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, one of Europe's busiest, f
Passengers wait patiently after a power cut forced authorities to close Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, one of Europe's busiest, for several hours.

A power cut overnight forced the temporary closure of Amsterdam's Schipol airport, one of Europe's busiest, officials said as they tried to get operations moving again Sunday.

They said the disrupted the check-in system so the authorities decided to close down the airport to ensure security for who were crowded in terminal buildings.

The Dutch carrier KLM, part of the Air France-KLM group, cancelled at least 25 to European destinations while incoming flights were reduced as well.

At the same time, access roads to the airport were closed and train and bus services were suspended as authorities asked travellers to stay at home.

"The power cut has been repaired and the check-in system is now working again meaning we can begin dealing with the backlog of passengers," the airport said in a statement later.

The authorities added that delays could last through to Monday.

