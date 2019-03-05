CERN lab on the hunt for dark matter

March 5, 2019
CERN
Aerial View of the CERN. Credit: CERN

Europe's physics lab CERN on Tuesday said it was planning a new experiment to look for particles associated with dark matter which is believed to make up some 27 percent of the universe.

The European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN), which is home to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC)—a giant lab in a 27-kilometre (17-mile) tunnel straddling the French-Swiss border—said the new experiment was "designed to look for light and weakly interacting particles".

Scientists say that so-called —which includes stars, gases, dust, planets and everything on them—accounts for only five percent of the universe.

But and dark energy account for the rest, and scientists have yet to directly observe either.

Invisible to telescopes, dark matter is a mysterious substance which is perceived through its on other objects in the cosmos.

"Some of these sought-after particles are associated with dark matter," a statement from CERN said.

Back in 2010, the LHC began smashing high-energy protons into each other at velocities near the speed of light. These collisions generate new particles, giving physicists an unprecedented look at the laws of nature in the hope of better understanding the universe.

But the LHC's four main detectors are not suited for picking up evidence of such light and weakly interacting particles associated with dark matter.

"They may travel hundreds of metres without interacting with any material before transforming into known and detectable particles, such as electrons and positrons. The exotic particles would escape the existing detectors along the current beam lines and remain undetected."

To address the problem, CERN has developed a new instrument known as FASER, which can perform highly-sensitive searches and is able to spot such particles.

"Although the protons in the particle beams will be bent by magnets around the LHC, the light, very weakly interacting particles will continue along a and their 'decay products' can be spotted by FASER," it said.

The aim is to search for hypothesised particles including so-called dark photons and neutralinos, which are also associated with dark matter, with the experiment expected to start running between 2021 and 2023.

In 2012, the LHC was used to prove the existence of the Higgs Boson—dubbed the God particle—which allowed scientists to make great progress in understanding how acquire mass.

Explore further: CERN approves hunt for new cosmic particles at the Large Hadron Collider

Related Stories

Video: Dark matter hunt with LUX-ZEPLIN

August 15, 2017

Researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory are on a quest to solve one of physics' biggest mysteries: What exactly is dark matter – the invisible substance that accounts for 85 percent ...

Scientists refine the search for dark matter

October 30, 2018

Researchers from Lund University in Sweden, among others, have developed a more effective technique in the search for clues about dark matter in the universe. They can now analyse much larger amounts of the data generated ...

A new era in the quest for dark matter

October 5, 2018

Since the 1970s, astronomers and physicists have been gathering evidence for the presence in the universe of dark matter: a mysterious substance that manifests itself through its gravitational pull. However, despite much ...

Recommended for you

Cells in a tight spot

March 5, 2019

Migrating cells must overcome physical barriers such as tight pores in finely meshed tissues. A recent study by a team of LMU biophysicists provides a new theory to describe how cells manoeuvre such confining environments.

How to catch a magnetic monopole in the act

March 4, 2019

A research team led by the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has created a nanoscale "playground" on a chip that simulates the formation of exotic magnetic particles called monopoles. ...

Chirality yields colossal photocurrent

March 4, 2019

A recently discovered Weyl semimetal delivers the largest intrinsic conversion of light to electricity of any material, an international team lead by a group of Boston College researchers reports today in the journal Nature ...

6 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Surveillance_Egg_Unit
4 / 5 (4) 3 hours ago
LOL What a waste of energy. Dark Matter/Dark Energy don't exist, even in the form of spooky Quantum Particles. Matter and Energy are interchangeable as each form transforms into the other and back again. Energies are also a form of Matter, so it is in Energy that Matter resides and is hidden from detection - which is why Gravity can affect normal Matter, as well as normal Energy. Without normal Mass, there are NO Gravitational effects.
The Universe has only a finite volume of both Matter and Energy. That 5% Matter that they claim to exist is all there is. If it isn't detectable, then it doesn't exist. Thus, DM/DE are figments of human imagination so that their math calculations that tell them that THERE HAS TO BE something more than ordinary Mater/Energy, and that "something" is in hiding, therefore it MUST BE a new as yet undiscovered Particle or Wave.
So they perform all kinds of math and mental exercises to find a new Particle when the answer was always there in plain sight.
Benni
3.7 / 5 (3) 3 hours ago
> Egg, the whole thing is a move of desperation because all the other exotic tests with vats filled with exotic fluids & gases have failed to produce anything. The LHC is a collider, not a collection vessel.
Surveillance_Egg_Unit
2.3 / 5 (3) 3 hours ago
"Scientists say that so-called ordinary matter—which includes stars, gases, dust, planets and everything on them—accounts for only five percent of the universe.
But dark matter and dark energy account for the rest, and scientists have yet to directly observe either."

Magical unicorns at work.
====

"The aim is to search for hypothesised particles including so-called dark photons and neutralinos, which are also associated with dark matter, with the experiment expected to start running between 2021 and 2023."

There are certain Laws of God and Nature that should never be tampered with - whether thought as justified or not. The Universe is what it is and was created for Life to exist. To steadily tamper with the Universe could result in dire consequences - even if it is for the sake of discovery and science. Proceed at your own risk.

Surveillance_Egg_Unit
3 / 5 (2) 3 hours ago
> Egg, the whole thing is a move of desperation because all the other exotic tests with vats filled with exotic fluids & gases have failed to produce anything. The LHC is a collider, not a collection vessel.
says Benni

For all their training and knowledge, they still don't understand what it is they're doing - no matter how sophisticated and powerful their instruments are. Their collider can break apart Particles into smaller and smaller ones. When they get to the smallest possible Particles that are far below the Atomic level - they could force a 'chain reaction' that just might cause the known Universe to blink out of existence. I am not joking, Benni. These folks in Europe are unaware of what they could cause to happen. The Universe is a delicate thing that will not bounce back. I fear for humanity and all Life Forms everywhere in the Cosmos.
TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Hey look otto has found it

"GAS CHROMATOGRAPHIC ISOLATION AND IDENTIFICATION OF HYDRINO GAS PRODUCED BY THE SUNCELL®
Hydrino gas was observed to have a faster migration time and a higher thermal conductivity than any known gas as shown by a negative gas chromatographic peak before hydrogen in a helium carrier gas [link]. This data adds to the massive portfolio of other analytical tests that confirm the existence of hydrino [link], a smaller more stable form of hydrogen formed by the release of massive power. Brilliant Light Power is developing the proprietary SunCell® to harness this green power source to replace all other forms of power."

-right there in front of your faces-
valeriy_polulyakh
not rated yet 2 hours ago
In search of black holes and dark matter astrophysicists are relying on indirect observations. It would seem that the measurement of the event horizon of a black hole directly would be a direct evidence. However, by the nature of a horizon, any real measurement of the event horizon will be indirect. The Event Horizon Telescope will get picture of the silhouette of the Sgr A* which is due to optical effects of spacetime outside of the event horizon. The result will be determined by the simple quality of the resulting image that does not depend on the properties of the spacetime within the image. So, it will be also indirect and an existence of BH is a hypothesis.
https://www.acade...ilky_Way
https://www.acade...k_Energy

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.