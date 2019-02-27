Catastrophic outlook for African savannahs due to rise in CO2 levels

March 1, 2019, Heriot-Watt University
savannah
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A ground-breaking research study looking at modern and ancient landscapes has discovered African plants could be facing mass extinction faster than once thought.

Scientists from the Lyell Centre, Heriot-Watt University, looked at chemical fossils, with special emphasis on plant vegetable oils preserved in ancient sediments.

The fossils revealed almost 8,000 sub-tropical African plant species from an estimated total of about 23,000 species could become extinct within the next few decades.

The worrying figure amounts to 33 per cent of Africa's contemporary plant diversity, affecting basic ecosystems worldwide.

Academics also claim, the magnitude of biodiversity loss projected for southeast Africa over the next 100 years will be more significant than anything seen in the last 15,000 years or more.

The trend was discovered after researchers looked into the widespread rapid decrease of (sub) tropical biodiversity, including during the most recent large-scale global warming event (deglaciation amid 10,000 to 18,000 years ago) that followed the Last Glacial Maximum.

They discovered the decline was due to rapidly rising atmospheric CO2 levels which affected the ability of plants with specialised traits, to complete with more cosmopolitan and faster growing plants like weedy grasses.

This is due to the rate at which dioxide increases and the fact that the specialised plants can't find habitats suitable for reproduction.

Dr. Clayton Magill explains: "We used chemical fossils derived from vegetable oils to track the source and movement of plant taxa across modern and ancient landscapes.

"These carry important environmental information within themselves as reflected through differences in their carbon composition at the atomic level. We found carbon compositional differences, in turn reflect the diversity of differing plant-type contributions into sediments.

"To break it down, this situation is much like sharing a kitchen with many roommates. With few exceptions, roommates all have unique dietary preferences and the diversity of these preferences correlates with the diversity of roommates.

"If we assume that different dietary preferences lead to carbon compositional differences in roommates' oils, then we can see that a larger range of compositional differences is indicative of increased diversity.

"Our study informs us of a possible catastrophic outlook for plants and diversity in this African region and the fact the magnitude of biodiversity loss will be especially pronounced for sub-tropical regions, such as savannahs."

Dr. Magill goes on to explain that this discovery may be a cause for concern, for , adding: "Plant is important to worldwide and the should be careful to look after eco-systems so there is no further decline.

"Our study is alarming due to the differentiation of key resources such as water, carbon and light among plants in hot, dry and heterogeneous environments.

"However, it's important to note that the imminent extinctions suggested through this work are independent of the sources of CO2."

This study was published via PLOS ONE.

Explore further: New research questions the rate of climate change

More information: Clayton R. Magill et al. Isotopic variance among plant lipid homologues correlates with biodiversity patterns of their source communities, PLOS ONE (2019). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0212211

Related Stories

Animals and plants jointly coexist

August 14, 2018

The tropical rainforest, with its permanently wet climate, brims over with an abundance of plant species. Flowers of all sizes with shallow to deep tubes offer a wide variety of food sources to pollinators. Sunbirds, for ...

Recommended for you

A high-precision test bench for LISA technology

March 1, 2019

For the first time, it has been possible to test laser measurement technology for LISA in laboratories almost under mission conditions. A team of researchers led by the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics (Albert ...

A clearer view of past climate from tree rings

March 1, 2019

To see where the Earth's climate is headed, we have to see where it's been—and a new San Francisco State University study could offer a clearer picture. The study outlines a way to use a basic law of plant growth to improve ...

Koala-spotting drones proves a flying success

March 1, 2019

QUT researchers have developed an innovative method for detecting koala populations using drones and infrared imaging that is more reliable and less invasive than traditional animal population monitoring techniques.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Jeffhans1
1 / 5 (4) 1 hour ago
Once the global temperature increases enough, water will evaporate at a far greater rate and the greenhouse effect from extra water in the atmosphere will make carbon look like noise in the graph in comparison. These Savannahs and most of Australia will be transformed into rain forests.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.