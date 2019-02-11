February 11, 2019

Theories describe dynamically disordered solid materials

by Linköping University

Theories describe dynamically disordered solid materials
Johan Klarbring, Linköping University. Credit: Thor Balkhed

Theoretical physicists at Linköping University have developed a computational method to calculate the transition from one phase to another in dynamically disordered solid materials. This is a class of materials that can be used in many eco-friendly applications.

Solid are in reality not quite as solid as they appear. Normally, each atom actually vibrates around a certain position in the material. Most that aim to describe solid materials are based on the assumption that the atoms retain their positions and do not move very far from them.

"This is not the case for some materials, such as materials with very high ionic conductivity and those where the building blocks are not only atoms but also molecules. Several of the perovskites that are promising materials for are of this kind", Johan Klarbring, doctoral student in at Linköping University, tells us.

Perovskites are defined by their crystal structures and come in different forms. Their constituents can be both atoms and molecules. The atoms in the molecules vibrate, but the complete molecule can also rotate, which means that the atoms move significantly more than is often assumed in the calculations.

Materials that show this atypical behaviour are known as "dynamically disordered solid materials". Dynamically disordered solid materials show immense potential in environmentally sensitive applications. Materials that are good ionic conductors are, for example, promising in the development of solid electrolytes for batteries and fuel cells, and for thermoelectric applications.

However, the properties of materials have been tricky to calculate theoretically and researchers have often been forced to use time-consuming experiments.

Jonas Klarbring has developed a that describes accurately what happens when these types of material are heated and undergo . Johan Klarbring and his supervisor, Professor Sergei Simak, have published the results in the scientific journal Physical Review Letters.

They have studied bismuth oxide, Bi2O3, a material known to be a very good ionic conductor. This oxide, where current is conducted by oxide ions, is the best oxide ion conductor of all known . Experiments have shown that it has a low conductivity at low temperatures, but when heated it undergoes a phase transition into a dynamically disordered phase with high ionic conductivity.

"The article in Physical Review Letters describes how we have been able for the first time to theoretically describe the phase transition in bismuth oxide, and calculate the temperature at which it occurs. This provides an important theoretical basis for the development of, for example, electrolytes in fuel cells, where it is important to know exactly when the phase transition takes place", says Johan Klarbring.

"I start from an ordered phase, which is well-described by conventional methods. I then use a technique known as 'thermodynamic integration', which I have adapted to deal with the disordered motion. The ordered is coupled to the disordered one, with the aid of a series of quantum mechanical calculations, carried out at the National Supercomputer Centre at LiU."

The theoretical calculations are in full agreement with how the material behaves in laboratory experiments.

The researchers now plan to test the method on other interesting materials, such as perovskites, and on materials with high lithium ionic conductivity. The latter are of interest for the development of high-performance batteries.

"Once we have a deep theoretical understanding of the materials, it improves the possibilities to optimise them for specific applications", concludes Johan Klarbring.

More information: Johan Klarbring et al. Phase Stability of Dynamically Disordered Solids from First Principles, Physical Review Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.121.225702

Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by Linköping University

Citation: Theories describe dynamically disordered solid materials (2019, February 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-02-theories-dynamically-disordered-solid-materials.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Discovery of a new crystal structure family of oxide-ion conductors
104 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)