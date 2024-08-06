Linköping University (in Swedish: Linköpings universitet, LiU) is a state university in Linköping, Sweden. Linköping University was granted full university status in 1975 and is now one of Sweden's largest academic institutions. Education, research and PhD training are the mission of four faculties: Arts and Sciences, Educational Sciences, Health Sciences and the Institute of Technology. In order to facilitate interdisciplinary work, there are 14 large departments combining knowledge from several disciplines and often belonging under more than one faculty. Linköping University emphasises dialogue with the surrounding business sphere and the community at large, both in terms of research and education. In 2010, Linköping University has home to 18,910 students (FTE), 1,288 research students and 3,469 employees, including 336 full professors.

Researchers develop soft gold nanowires for neural interfaces

Gold does not readily lend itself to being turned into long, thin threads. But researchers at Linköping University in Sweden have now managed to create gold nanowires and develop soft electrodes that can be connected to ...

Bio & Medicine

Aug 6, 2024

A risky path to meeting climate targets for Stockholm

The Swedish capital Stockholm aims to capture more carbon dioxide than is emitted by 2030. Therefore, the city is investing in new technology at a combined heat and power plant. But it is a strategy that has been adopted ...

Environment

May 29, 2024

The academic sleuth facing death threats and ingratitude

Lonni Besançon devotes evenings and weekends to rarely appreciated sanitation work. By examining scientific articles after they are published and exposing shortcomings, he has made himself an enemy of both researchers and ...

Education

Apr 30, 2024

A single atom layer of gold—researchers create goldene

For the first time, scientists have managed to create sheets of gold only a single atom layer thick. The material has been termed goldene. According to researchers from Linköping University, Sweden, this has given the gold ...

Nanomaterials

Apr 16, 2024

New method enables synthesis of hundreds of new 2D materials

Materials that are incredibly thin, only a few atoms thick, exhibit unique properties that make them appealing for energy storage, catalysis and water purification. Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, have now developed ...

Nanomaterials

Mar 14, 2024

Better neutron mirrors can reveal the inner secrets of matter

Improved neutron mirrors can increase the efficiency of material analysis in neutron sources such as the European Spallation Source. The improved mirror has been developed by researchers at Linköping University by coating ...

General Physics

Feb 29, 2024

Learning to read in times of alternative facts

The child runs a finger along the lines of text, painstakingly mouthing the words. Teaching children to read and write has always been a major task for our schools, but developments in society require a new, broader view ...

Education

Jan 30, 2024

