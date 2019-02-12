South Africa's rhino poaching sees 'significant' decline, minister says

February 14, 2019 by Dpa
rhino
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

South Africa has made "significant progress" in decreasing rhino poaching, the environmental affairs ministry said Wednesday.

In 2018, 769 rhino were illegally killed across the country, down from 1,028 poached animals in 2017, environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane said in a statement.

It is the third consecutive year that has seen a decline in rhino poaching, particularly in South Africa's national parks, according to the ministry.

It is also the first time in five years that the annual figure of illegally killed rhinos remains below 1,000 animals, the minister said.

Most of the rhinos poached in 2018 were killed in the famous Kruger National Park, an international tourism magnet, according to the statement.

"Combating rhino poaching remains a national priority," said Mokonyane, promising all government departments would do their best "to ensure that this iconic species is conserved for generations to come."

There are only about 20,000 to 25,000 black and white left in Africa.

A total of 365 alleged rhino poachers and 36 alleged rhino horn traffickers were arrested in South Africa in 2018, the ministry said.

There are currently 318 -related cases on the court roll nationwide, it added.

Rhinos are killed for their horn, which is believed to have medicinal purposes or used as an aphrodisiac, especially in Asia.

Explore further: S.Africa rhino poaching drops by a quarter

5 shares

©2019 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

S.Africa rhino poaching drops by a quarter

September 21, 2018

The number of rhino killed for their horns by poachers in South Africa dipped by 26 percent in the first eight months of the year, officials said on Friday.

Rhino poaching dips slightly in South Africa

July 24, 2017

The number of rhinos killed for their horns by poachers in South Africa dipped slightly in the first half of this year, but more than 500 were still slaughtered, the government announced Monday.

S. Africa rhino toll hits 428 this year

June 20, 2013

Poachers have slaughtered at least 428 rhinos in South Africa so far this year, more than two a day, official figures showed Thursday, despite high-profile efforts to curb poaching.

Recommended for you

On the origin of B1 cells

February 14, 2019

A new MDC study may resolve a decades-old debate in immunology. A team led by Professor Klaus Rajewsky reports in Science that distinct progenitor cells are not required for the development of B1 cells. Instead, the team's ...

Global energy demand to soar one third by 2040: BP

February 14, 2019

Global energy demand will surge by a third over the next two decades on advancing prosperity, but Indian demand growth will eclipse that of flagging giant China, Britain's BP forecast Thursday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.