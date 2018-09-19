Good rhino news in South Africa, where killing rate drops

September 21, 2018
white rhino
White rhinos close to Waterberg National Park, Namibia. Credit: Wikipedia/GFDL 1.2

South Africa is reporting some cautiously good news for rhinos after years in which poachers killed them in record numbers.

The government said Friday that most provinces have experienced "dramatic declines" in the killing of . It says poachers killed 508 rhinos in the first eight months of 2018, a 26 percent decrease from the same period in 2017.

South Africa is home to most of the world's rhinos.

The environmental affairs department says the decrease happened despite an increase in poacher activity in the flagship Kruger National Park. Authorities say law enforcement operations, relocations of rhinos and other measures have helped to reduce the killing.

Despite the success, the government says the white rhino population in Kruger park has been in decline and that elephant poaching is increasing there.

Related Stories

Rhino poaching dips slightly in South Africa

July 24, 2017

The number of rhinos killed for their horns by poachers in South Africa dipped slightly in the first half of this year, but more than 500 were still slaughtered, the government announced Monday.

