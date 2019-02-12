Scientists look to past to help identify fish threatened with local extinction

February 13, 2019, Wildlife Conservation Society
Scientists look to past to help identify fish threatened with local extinction
Marine scientistshave developed a methodology to assess fish stocks that combines new data with archaeological and historical records - some dating back to the 8th Century AD. Credit: Tim McClanahan/WCS

Marine scientists from the University of Queensland, WCS (Wildlife Conservation Society) and other groups have developed a methodology to assess fish stocks that combines new data with archeological and historical records—some dating back to the 8th Century AD. In a study conducted in along the coast of Kenya, the researchers reconstructed species' occurrences by combining modern underwater transect surveys and catch assessments with historical records that included observations from 18th century naturalists and data from archaeological sites including ancient middens dating back more than a thousand years.

Their analysis provided a more accurate assessment, finding that some species previously thought to be "Least Concern," "Unevaluated," or "Data Deficient" on the IUCN's Red List of Threatened Species were actually threatened with local extinction. These included species of groupers, trevallies, rubberlips, and other fish. Further, the historical data identified species that were previously exploited in the region and most likely locally extinct.

The authors say their new method is inexpensive and could be important in filling in knowledge gaps in species extinction assessments.

Their findings are described in the latest issue of the journal PLOS ONE.

Explore further: More animal species under threat of extinction, new method shows

More information: Sarah M. Buckley et al, Identifying species threatened with local extinction in tropical reef fisheries using historical reconstruction of species occurrence, PLOS ONE (2019). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0211224

Related Stories

The sorry state of Earth's species, in numbers

March 16, 2018

As the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) prepares to unveil a thorough diagnosis of the health of Earth's plant and animal species, this is what we already know:

What can extinct species do to help conservation?

May 18, 2016

The dodo, the passenger pigeon and the Tasmanian tiger are well-known victims of extinction caused by human behaviour, but could their status be used to help conservation efforts from beyond the grave?

Double jeopardy: Tuna and billfish

July 25, 2011

A new study by top global fisheries experts presents an alarming assessment of several economically important fish populations. The analysis of 61 species of "scombrids," which include tunas, bonitos, mackerels and Spanish ...

Recommended for you

Running an LED in reverse could cool future computers

February 13, 2019

In a finding that runs counter to a common assumption in physics, researchers at the University of Michigan ran a light emitting diode (LED) with electrodes reversed in order to cool another device mere nanometers away.

Turning desalination waste into a useful resource

February 13, 2019

The rapidly growing desalination industry produces water for drinking and for agriculture in the world's arid coastal regions. But it leaves behind as a waste product a lot of highly concentrated brine, which is usually disposed ...

Bigger teams aren't always better in science and tech

February 13, 2019

In today's science and business worlds, it's increasingly common to hear that solving big problems requires a big team. But a new analysis of more than 65 million papers, patents and software projects found that smaller teams ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.