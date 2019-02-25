Reddit to open Dublin office this year

Reddit is expanding into Ireland—the company's co-founder Alexis Ohanian (C) is seen here before ringing the Nasdaq closing bell from the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center on August 15, 2018 in San Francisco

Social media firm Reddit said on Monday it will open an office in Dublin later this year, part of international expansion plans after raising $300 million in new funding.

"Reddit is currently planning to open an office in Dublin in 2019 and we are actively recruiting to build out our team," a company spokesman said in a statement.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after it confirmed the $300 million (260 million euros) funding round, which values the US-based website at $3 billion (2.6 billion euros).

Chinese tech titan Tencent, American venture capitalists Andreessen Horowitz and the investment funds Fidelity and Sequoia were among those backing Reddit.

The platform, co-founded by Alexis Ohanian, the husband of tennis superstar Serena Williams, is popular for its more than 138,000 user-moderated communities.

The size and function of the new Dublin office is unclear, but company recruiters were advertising for an "anti-evil operations specialist" in the Irish capital.

The "policy enforcement" role would entail reviewing "reported content" and acting on "sensitive issues" on the site—which has faced scandals over hosting controversial content.

Reddit—which boasts 330 million monthly users—follows the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Google in opening a base in Dublin.

Ireland has become a popular choice for international companies with its high-speed internet connectivity to Europe and America, low corporate tax rates and English-speaking population.

