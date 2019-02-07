Rats! Los Angeles City Hall battles rodent infestation

February 9, 2019

rat
Credit: CC0 Public Domain
Los Angeles officials are ripping out carpets, setting traps and fumigating as they battle a rat infestation at City Hall that one attorney says left her battling a bout of typhus.

The historic building, located in the downtown area, has apparently been overrun with rodents after a nearby structure was demolished last year.

City council members and staff say the rats are having a field day in the 91-year-old building, nesting in potted plants, gnawing at carpets and leaving droppings on several floors.

Elizabeth Greenwood, a attorney, believes she contracted typhus last November after working in a building connected to City Hall.

"It was terrifying, I thought I was going to die and couldn't figure out what was wrong with me," she told the local CBS station.

The rat problem has gotten so bad that city council president Herb Wesson this week submitted a motion calling for a probe into "the scope of vermin and pest control issues" in the building and adjacent structures.

"Employees shouldn't have to come to work worried about rodents," Wesson told the Los Angeles Times. "I intend to do whatever it is we need" to solve the issue.

He said the problem of vermin and fleas in the rugs of his fourth-floor office had gotten so bad that he removed his staff from the art-deco building during the end-of-year holidays and ripped out all the carpeting.

He is now asking the city to consider taking out all the rugs in the 27-story , a popular filming location used in numerous movies including "Chinatown" and "L.A. Confidential."

Questioned by AFP, the Los Angeles mayor's office said it was concerned about the issue and was seeking to eradicate the critters.

"We are working with our general services department to do whatever... we need to do to make sure this doesn't continue to be an issue," spokesman Alex Comisar said.

"They are setting traps, filling borrows, treating tree wells. They are going to all of the places that these rodents tend to find refuge and they are doing what they need to do to eradicate the problem.

"We see this as a problem that is very solvable in the immediate future."

Explore further: Los Angeles rolls out online database of historic sites

Related Stories

Flea-borne typhus outbreak in Los Angeles County

October 10, 2018

(HealthDay)—An outbreak of flea-borne typhus in Los Angeles County has so far resulted in 57 cases, including 20 in Pasadena and nine in downtown Los Angeles, public health officials say.

Recommended for you

New Horizons' evocative farewell glance at Ultima Thule

February 9, 2019

An evocative new image sequence from NASA's New Horizons spacecraft offers a departing view of the Kuiper Belt object (KBO) nicknamed Ultima Thule—the target of its New Year's 2019 flyby and the most distant world ever ...

Chang'e 4 Rover comes into view

February 9, 2019

On Jan. 30 2019, Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) acquired a spectacular limb shot centered on the Chang'e 4 landing site, looking across the floor of Von Kármán crater. At the time, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter ...

A better way to make acrylics

February 9, 2019

Acrylics are an incredibly diverse and useful family of chemicals used in all kinds of products, from diapers to nail polish. Now, a team of researchers from UConn and ExxonMobil describe a new process for making them. The ...

New method improves infrared imaging performance

February 9, 2019

A new method developed by Northwestern Engineering's Manijeh Razeghi has greatly reduced a type of image distortion caused by the presence of spectral cross-talk between dual-band long-wavelength photodetectors.

Researchers add porous envelope to aluminum plasmonics

February 8, 2019

When Rice University chemist and engineer Hossein Robatjazi set out to marry a molecular sieve called MOF to a plasmonic aluminum nanoparticle two years ago, he never imagined the key would be the same process nature uses ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Doug_Nightmare
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
Demotic rats are the elect of California politics and an essential feature, there to stay and feeding on the unabled.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.