Discovering new particles using black holes

February 7, 2019, University of Amsterdam
Discovering new particles using black holes
Two black holes orbiting one another at close distance, with one black hole carrying a cloud of ultralight bosons. As the new computations show, the presence of the boson cloud will lead to a distinct fingerprint in the gravitational wave signal emitted by the black hole pair. Credit: D. Baumann

Some theories that go beyond the Standard Model of particle physics predict the existence of new ultralight particles, with masses much below the lightest known particles in nature. When these particles have very weak interactions with ordinary matter, they are hard to detect by particle colliders and dark matter detectors. However, as a new paper by physicists Daniel Baumann and Horng Sheng Chia from the University of Amsterdam (UvA) together with Rafael Porto from DESY (Hamburg) shows, such particles could be detectable in gravitational wave signals originating from merging black holes. The research was published in Physical Review D this week.

Nature consists of two types of , one physicists callfermions– the type of particle that makes up solid matter – and another calledbosons– the type of particle that can propagate interactions. Ultralight bosons can form large condensates around rapidly rotating through a process called superradiance. A black hole carrying such a boson cloud is sometimes called a 'gravitational atom', because its configuration closely resembles – at a much larger scale – the proton-electron structure in a hydrogen atom. For example, just like the electron in the hydrogen atom, the boson cloud around a black hole can be in a number of different states, each with a particular energy.

Fingerprint

In the case of the hydrogen atom, transitions between these different energy levels can be induced by shinning a laser onto the atom. When the energy of the laser is exactly right, the electron can 'jump' from one state into another. A similar effect can happen for the gravitational atom if it is part of a pair of black holes orbiting one another. In that case, the gravitational influence of the second black hole will play the role of the 'laser' and induce transitions between the energy states of the boson cloud.

In recent years, physicists have been able to measure – ripples in the gravitational field – that occur when pairs of black holes violently merge into a single one. As Baumann, Chia and Porto now show, the presence of energy level transitions in the hypothetical boson cloud would induce a characteristic 'fingerprint' in the gravitational wave signals produced by such merging black holes. Observing such a fingerprint would be an important test for theories that predict ultralight bosonic particles. While current gravitational wave observations aren't yet sensitive enough to observe the effect, this will certainly become an important target of future experiments.

Explore further: Gravitational wave detectors could shed light on dark matter

More information: Probing Ultralight Bosons with Binary Black Holes. arxiv.org/abs/1804.03208

Related Stories

Black holes as particle detectors

June 18, 2012

(Phys.org) -- Previously undiscovered particles could be detected as they accumulate around black holes say Scientists at the Vienna University of Technology.

Gravitational waves could shed light on dark matter

October 22, 2018

The forthcoming Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) will be a huge instrument allowing astronomers to study phenomena including black holes colliding and gravitational waves moving through space-time. Researchers from ...

A new era in the quest for dark matter

October 5, 2018

Since the 1970s, astronomers and physicists have been gathering evidence for the presence in the universe of dark matter: a mysterious substance that manifests itself through its gravitational pull. However, despite much ...

Astronomers spot signs of supermassive black hole mergers

October 23, 2018

New research, published today in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, has found evidence for a large number of double supermassive black holes, likely precursors of gigantic black hole merging events. ...

Black hole pair born inside a dying star?

December 19, 2017

Far from earth, two black holes orbit around each other, propagating waves that bend time and space. The existence of such waves—gravitational waves—was first predicted by Albert Einstein over a century ago on the basis ...

Recommended for you

Scientists simulate a black hole in a water tank

February 7, 2019

Certain phenomena that occur in black holes but cannot be directly observed in astronomic investigations can be studied by means of a laboratory simulation. This is possible due to a peculiar analogy between processes that ...

Scientists discover new type of magnet

February 7, 2019

A team of scientists has discovered the first robust example of a new type of magnet—one that holds promise for enhancing the performance of data storage technologies.

New physical effect demonstrated after 40 year search

February 6, 2019

A new physical effect has been demonstrated at the University of Bath after 40 years of pursuit by physicists around the world, which could lead to advancements in chemical manufacturing efficiency, miniaturisation and quality ...

Theoretical model may help solve molecular mystery

February 6, 2019

Spintronics is promising for future low-power electronic devices. Spin is a quantum-mechanical property of electrons that can best be imagined as electrons spinning around their own axes, causing them to behave like small ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.