NASA looks at Tropical Cyclone Funani's rainfall rates

February 8, 2019, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA looks at Tropical Cyclone Funani's rainfall rates
The GPM core satellite passed over Tropical Cyclone Funani on Feb. 8, 2019. GPM found the heaviest rainfall (red) was around the center and a fragmented band of thunderstorms northwest of center. In both areas rain was falling at a rate between 10 and 13 mm (0.4 and 0.5 inches) per hour. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS), JAXA

Tropical Cyclone Funani continued tracking southeast through the Southern Indian Ocean on Feb. 7, 2019. When the GPM satellite passed overhead, it revealed that Funani's strongest rains wrapped around the center and extended northwest.

The Global Precipitation Measurement mission, or GPM, core satellite passed over Tropical Cyclone Funani on Feb. 8. GPM found the heaviest rainfall around the center and a fragmented band of thunderstorms northwest of center. In both areas rain was falling at a rate between 10 and 13 mm (0.4 and 0.5 inches) per hour. GPM is a joint mission between NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA.

At 10 a.m. EST (1500 UTC), the center of Funani was located near latitude 24.4 degrees south and longitude 71.2 degrees west. That's about 813 nautical miles east-southeast of Port Louis, Mauritius. Maximum sustained winds were near 105 knots (121 mph/195 kph).

Forecasters at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center expect Funani will continue to move southeast. The will gradually weaken before becoming extra-tropical after a day or so.

Explore further: NASA looks at Tropical Storm Funani's rainfall

Related Stories

NASA looks at Tropical Storm Funani's rainfall

February 6, 2019

Tropical Storm Funani (formerly classified as 12S) continued to affect Rodrigues Island in the South Pacific Ocean when the GPM satellite passed overhead and analyzed its rainfall.

NASA finds a pinhole eye in Tropical Cyclone Funani

February 7, 2019

Visible-light imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite revealed the development of a small eye in Tropical Cyclone Funani as the storm rapidly intensified into a major hurricane in the Southern Indian Ocean.

Powerful tropical cyclone irving examined with GPM

January 8, 2018

On Jan. 8, Tropical Cyclone Irving was hurricane-force in the Southern Indian Ocean. The Global Precipitation Measurement Mission or GPM core satellite passed overhead and measured cloud heights and rainfall rates in the ...

Recommended for you

Researchers add porous envelope to aluminum plasmonics

February 8, 2019

When Rice University chemist and engineer Hossein Robatjazi set out to marry a molecular sieve called MOF to a plasmonic aluminum nanoparticle two years ago, he never imagined the key would be the same process nature uses ...

Scientists image conducting edges in a promising 2-D material

February 8, 2019

A research team comprised of scientists at the University of California, Riverside, and the University of Washington has for the first time directly imaged "edge conduction" in monolayer tungsten ditelluride, or WTe2, a newly ...

Life on the edge in the quantum world

February 8, 2019

Quantum physics sets the laws that dominate the universe at a small scale. The ability to harness quantum phenomena could lead to machines like quantum computers, which are predicted to perform certain calculations much faster ...

Sea snakes that can't drink seawater

February 8, 2019

Surrounded by salty water, sea snakes sometimes live a thirsty existence. Previously, scientists thought that they were able to drink seawater, but recent research has shown that they need to access freshwater. A new study ...

360 Video: Curiosity rover departs Vera Rubin Ridge

February 8, 2019

After exploring Mars' Vera Rubin Ridge for more than a year, NASA's Curiosity rover recently moved on. But a new 360-video lets the public visit Curiosity's final drill site on the ridge, an area nicknamed "Rock Hall." The ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.