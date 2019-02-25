NASA-NOAA satellite finds Typhoon Wutip's eye clouded

February 26, 2019, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA-NOAA satellite finds Typhoon Wutip's eye clouded
On Feb. 26, 2019, the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Wutip in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and captured an image of Typhoon Wutip that revealed its eye was clouding over.

Wutip weakened rapidly from a to a typhoon on February 26 after running into wind shear. Early on Feb 26, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite showed the effects of that weakening in a visible image. The VIIRS image also showed that the once visible 25 nautical-mile wide eye had become cloud-filled as the storm weakened.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted the storm is weakening because northerly winds or is pushing the clouds and stretching the storm. Noted. Whenever a storm is no longer circular and elongates, it is a sign of weakening.

At 10 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) the Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC noted that Wutip's maximum sustained winds dropped to 105 knots (121 mph/194 kph). By this time, the eye was no longer visible on .

Wutip's center was located near 15.5 degrees north latitude and 132.1 east longitude, that's approximately 313 nautical miles west-northwest of Guam. Wutip is moving to the north-northwest.

The that's affecting the storm is forecast to increase as Wutip moves into cooler sea surface temperatures, which will enhance weakening of the system. Wutip is forecast to weaken to a depression by February 28 or March 1.

Explore further: Super Typhoon Wutip's 25 mile-wide eye seen by NASA-NOAA satellite

Related Stories

NASA-NOAA satellite analyzes Typhoon Wutip

February 22, 2019

Typhoon Wutip was impacting the Federated States of Micronesia in the Southern Pacific Ocean when NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed overhead and analyzed the storm in infrared light.

Recommended for you

Coda waves reveal carbon dioxide storage plume

February 26, 2019

Pumping carbon dioxide into the ground to remove it from the atmosphere is one way to lower greenhouse gases, but keeping track of where that gas is, has been a difficult chore. Now, a team of researchers from Penn State ...

New material holds promise for more secure computing

February 26, 2019

As computers advance, encryption methods currently used to keep everything from financial transactions to military secrets secure might soon be useless, technology experts warn. Reporting today in the journal Nature, a team ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.