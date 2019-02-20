NASA infrared image shows powerful center of Typhoon Wutip

February 21, 2019, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA infrared image shows powerful center of Typhoon Wutip
At 10:25 a.m. EDT (1525 UTC) on Feb. 21, the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite looked at Tropical Cyclone Wutip in infrared light. MODIS found coldest cloud tops (light green) had temperatures near minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 degrees Celsius) around the center of circulation. Credit: NASA/NRL

NASA's Aqua satellite provided a look at the temperatures in Tropical Cyclone Wutip as it threatens Chuuk and Yap States in the Southern Pacific Ocean. Wutip has strengthened into a typhoon.

Infrared imagery provides scientists with a look at cloud top temperatures in , and the colder the clouds, the higher up in the atmosphere and stronger the storms tend to be.

Infrared satellite data of Wutip was captured at 10:25 a.m. EDT (1525 UTC) on Feb. 21 from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite. MODIS data revealed powerful thunderstorms with cloud top temperatures as cold as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 degrees Celsius) circling the center. Storms with temperatures that cold are indicative of strong storms and have been shown to have the capability to generate .

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tiyan, Guam noted that a Typhoon Warning remains in effect for Satawal in Yap State and for Puluwat in Chuuk State. A Tropical Storm Warning and Typhoon Watch remain in effect for Faraulep in Yap State. A Tropical Storm Warning remain in effect for Ulul in Chuuk State. A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan in the Mariana Islands and Woleai in Yap State.

At 10 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on Feb. 21 (1 a.m. CHST local time on Feb. 22) the center of Typhoon Wutip was located near Latitude 7.4 degrees North and Longitude 148.3 degrees East. Wutip is moving west-northwest at 8 mph. Wutip is expected to make a slight turn toward the northwest with an increase in forward speed over the next 24 hours. It is expected to pass southwest of the Mariana Islands late Saturday night [Feb. 23] and early Sunday morning [Feb. 24]. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 100 mph. Wutip is forecast to intensify through Saturday. Typhoon force winds extend outward from the center up to 35 miles. Tropical storm force winds extend outward from the center up to 150 miles.

Wutip is forecast to move in a northwesterly direction and its center is forecast to pass just northeast of the island of Faraulep by 7 p.m. EDT (2200 UTC) on Feb. 21 (10 a.m. CHST local time on Feb. 22) and continue tracking to the northwest.

Explore further: NASA finds Tropical Cyclone Wutip organizing

More information: For updated forecasts, visit: https://www.prh.noaa.gov/guam/cyclone.php

Related Stories

NASA finds power in Tropical Storm Shanshan's center

August 3, 2018

An infrared look by NASA's Terra satellite found powerful storms in the center of Tropical Storm Shanshan, the newest tropical storm in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Shanshan has triggered warnings in the Marianas Islands.

Recommended for you

In small groups, people follow high-performing leaders

February 21, 2019

While the "wisdom of the crowd" shapes the behavior of large groups of people, less is known about small-group dynamics and how individuals interact to make decisions, particularly when it comes to the emergence of leaders, ...

Researchers make coldest quantum gas of molecules

February 21, 2019

JILA researchers have made a long-lived, record-cold gas of molecules that follow the wave patterns of quantum mechanics instead of the strictly particle nature of ordinary classical physics. The creation of this gas boosts ...

Sculpting stable structures in pure liquids

February 21, 2019

Oscillating flow and light pulses can be used to create reconfigurable architecture in liquid crystals. Materials scientists can carefully engineer concerted microfluidic flows and localized optothermal fields to achieve ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.