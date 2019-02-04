The Milky Way is warped

February 4, 2019, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Artist's impression of the warped and twisted Milky Way disk. Credit: CHEN Xiaodian

The Milky Way galaxy's disk of stars is anything but stable and flat. Instead, it becomes increasingly warped and twisted far away from the Milky Way's center, according to astronomers from National Astronomical Observatories of Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC).

From a great distance, the galaxy would look like a thin disk of stars that orbit once every few hundred million years around its central region, where hundreds of billions of stars, together with a huge mass of dark matter, provide the gravitational 'glue' to hold it all together.

But the pull of gravity becomes weaker far away from the Milky Way's inner regions. In the galaxy's far outer disk, the making up most of the Milky Way's gas disk are no longer confined to a thin plane, but they give the disk an S-like warped appearance.

"It is notoriously difficult to determine distances from the sun to parts of the Milky Way's outer gas disk without having a clear idea of what that disk actually looks like," says Dr. Chen Xiaodian, a researcher at NAOC and lead author of the article published in Nature Astronomy on Feb. 4.

"However, we recently published a new catalogue of well-behaved known as classical Cepheids, for which distances as accurate as 3 to 5 percent can be determined." That database allowed the team to develop the first accurate three-dimensional picture of the Milky Way out to its far outer regions.

Top: 3D distribution of the classical Cepheids in the Milky Way's warped disk. Bottom: Precession of the warp's line of nodes with Galactocentric radius. Credit: CHEN Xiaodian

Classical Cepheids are that are some four to 20 times as massive as the sun and up to 100,000 times as bright. Such high imply that they live fast and die young, burning through their nuclear fuel very quickly, sometimes in only a few million years. They show day- to month-long pulsations, which are observed as changes in their brightness. Combined with a Cepheid's observed brightness, its pulsation period can be used to obtain a highly reliable distance.

"Somewhat to our surprise, we found that in 3-D, our collection of 1339 Cepheid and the Milky Way's gas disk follow each other closely. This offers new insights into the formation of our home galaxy," says Prof. Richard de Grijs from Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, and senior co-author of the paper. "Perhaps more importantly, in the Milky Way's outer regions, we found that the S-like stellar disk is warped in a progressively twisted spiral pattern."

Video of the 3D distribution of the classical Cepheid variable stars in the Milky Way's warped disc (red and blue points) centered on the location of the sun. Credit: Richard de Grijs (Macquarie University)

This reminded the team of earlier observations of a dozen other galaxies which also showed such progressively twisted spiral patterns. "Combining our results with those other observations, we concluded that the Milky Way's warped spiral pattern is most likely caused by torques—or rotational forcing—by the massive inner disk," says Dr. LIU Chao, senior researcher and co-author of the paper.

"This new morphology provides a crucial updated map for studies of our galaxy's stellar motions and the origins of the Milky Way's disk," says Dr. DENG Licai, senior researcher at NAOC and co-author of the paper.

More information: An intuitive 3D map of the Galactic warp's precession traced by classical Cepheids, Nature Astronomy (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-018-0686-7 , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41550-018-0686-7

granville583762
4.2 / 5 (6) 20 hours ago
The MilkyCurve

This put a new perspective on rotation curves
now all that darkmatter is coming in for a curvy recalculation
as
all the motion of the stars are now in completely different orbits
is now not so much the Milkyway
as
It is now The MilkyCurve
Da Schneib
4 / 5 (6) 19 hours ago
One hopes this doesn't turn out to be a systematic error. That would be embarrassing.
KelDude
2.3 / 5 (11) 19 hours ago
Dark matter is an excuse for not understanding what's really going on. Dark matter doesn't exist just as the "ether" didn't really exist for older explanations of mis-understood phenomenon in the past. Time to come up with real explanations, not hokey crap.
tallenglish
3.7 / 5 (3) 18 hours ago
To me this looks like it could be the after effects of a previous collision, causing the disk to wobble. Given most other deformed galaxy we see are caused by the same reason and it seems we are in an area which is getting quite some action (as we also have Andromeda heading straight for us as well).

If this is proven correct, I wonder if they can rewind time as it were to find out what caused the wobble, like remnants from the other galaxy that are now oddly orbiting shrapnel missing the supermassive black hole core that Sagitarius A* ate.
granville583762
2.3 / 5 (3) 18 hours ago
Rotational forcing

Other galaxies are proposed in these curves
Does the Andromeda galaxy have these curves?
The Milkycurves warped spiral pattern is caused by torques, rotational forcing by the inner disk
This night new terms have entered Astronomical vocabulary
Rotational forcing in Milkycurves
rrwillsj
2.6 / 5 (5) 17 hours ago
i agree with your assessment tall. But i would add, that there was no single collision with neighboring galaxies & large clusters of stars & gas.

Rather, that over billions of years, there have been a multitude of such collisions & near misses.

When there were black holes involved? Eventually they would combine. But to repeat, spread over billions of years.

I've seen complaints that Sag A being temporarily quiescent somehow proves it cannot exist as a massive collective of singularities.

Now, as too sorting out the wreckage & try to guess where all the debris came from? I believe there have been efforts made for those stars & clouds which have traceable courses?
With some limited success.

For instance, if I remember correctly. There is some tentative evidence for the tracing the Solar System to a specific wavefront from a supernova event approx 5 billion years ago. With attempts to identify our Sun's siblings?
dnatwork
2.3 / 5 (3) 17 hours ago
Remember the hexagon at Saturn's south pole (or was it Neptune?)? You get the same phenomenon when you turn on a blender with not too much liquid at the bottom.

You also get undulations in a blender, waves that travel around the perimeter.

Here you have the source of rotational energy concentrated in the center, like a blender. There are no blender walls, but you do have the pull of gravity getting weaker as you move outward.

Looks like frame-dragging to me. Precession at the center of the cloud has delayed and chaotic effects on the perimters, so you get standing waves.
pntaylor
2.5 / 5 (4) 17 hours ago
"The Milky Way is warped"
Yeah, so am I.
So is everyone and every thing. Just a little less than perfect, with a slight twist.
Some things are twisted this way and some are twisted that.
It's just the nature of this universe we live in.
Oh, and, BTW, there's only one.
Whydening Gyre
3.8 / 5 (6) 11 hours ago
"The Milky Way is warped"
Yeah, so am I.

Point taken.
But just remember, it's a pretty big club...
...
Oh, and, BTW, there's only one.

One what?

And....
Why would ANYone not expect this galaxy feature to be the case...?
Bob West
1 / 5 (3) 10 hours ago
Dark matter is a supersolid that fills 'empty' space, strongly interacts with ordinary matter and is displaced by ordinary matter. What is referred to geometrically as curved spacetime physically exists in nature as the state of displacement of the supersolid dark matter. The state of displacement of the supersolid dark matter is gravity.

The supersolid dark matter displaced by a galaxy pushes back, causing the stars in the outer arms of the galaxy to orbit the galactic center at the rate in which they do.

Displaced supersolid dark matter is curved spacetime.

