July 13, 2015

Hubble looks at stunning spiral

by NASA

Hubble looks at stunning spiral
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, Acknowledgement: Flickr user C. Claude

This little-known galaxy, officially named J04542829-6625280, but most often referred to as LEDA 89996, is a classic example of a spiral galaxy. The galaxy is much like our own galaxy, the Milky Way.

The disk-shaped galaxy is seen face on, revealing the winding structure of the . Dark patches in these spiral arms are in fact dust and gas—the raw materials for new stars.

The many young stars that form in these regions make the spiral arms appear bright and bluish.

The galaxy sits in a vibrant area of the night sky within the constellation of Dorado (The Swordfish), and appears very close to the Large Magellanic Cloud —one of the satellite galaxies of the Milky Way.

The observations were carried out with the high resolution channel of Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Hubble looks at stunning spiral (2015, July 13) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-hubble-stunning-spiral.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Hubble eyes a loose spiral galaxy
1478 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (4)