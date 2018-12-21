Engineered metasurfaces reflect waves in unusual directions

February 18, 2019, Aalto University
Engineered metasurfaces reflect waves in unusual directions
Schematic representation of the functionality implemented with the metasurface. Credit: Aalto University

In our daily lives, we can find many examples of manipulation of reflected waves, such as mirrors, or reflective surfaces for sound that improve auditorium acoustics. When a wave impinges on a reflective surface with a certain angle of incidence and the energy is sent back, the angle of reflection is equal to the angle of incidence. This classical reflection law is valid for any homogenous surface. Researchers at Aalto University have developed new metasurfaces for the arbitrary manipulation of reflected waves, essentially breaking the law to engineer the reflection of a surface at will.

Metasurfaces are , composed of periodic arranged of meta-atoms at subwavelength scale. Meta-atoms are made of traditional materials, but if they are placed in a periodic manner, the surface can have many unusual effects that cannot be realized by natural materials. In their article published 15 February 2019 in Science Advances, the researchers used power-flow conformal metasurfaces to engineer the direction of reflected waves.

"Existing solutions for controlling reflection of waves have low efficiency or difficult implementation," says Ana Díaz-Rubio, postdoctoral researcher at Aalto University. "We solved both of those problems. Not only did we figure out a way to design high efficient metasurfaces, we can also adapt the design for different functionalities. These metasurfaces are a versatile platform for arbitrary control of reflection. This is really an exciting result. We have figured out a way to design such a device and we test it for controlling sound waves. Moreover, this idea can be applied to electromagnetic fields."

Engineered metasurfaces reflect waves in unusual directions
Metasurface. Credit: Aalto University

Explore further: New metasurfaces look bright in one direction, while dark in the opposite direction

More information: Ana Díaz-Rubio et al, Power flow–conformal metamirrors for engineering wave reflections, Science Advances (2019). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aau7288

Related Stories

Next-generation optics in just two minutes of cooking time

February 12, 2019

Optical circuits are set to revolutionize the performance of many devices. Not only are they 10 to 100 times faster than electronic circuits, but they also consume a lot less power. Within these circuits, light waves are ...

New scientific concept for a Star Wars-like tractor beam

November 27, 2018

Physicists from ITMO University have developed a model of an optical tractor beam to capture particles based on new artificial materials. Such a beam is capable of moving particles or cells towards the radiation source. The ...

Recommended for you

CMS gets first result using largest-ever LHC data sample

February 15, 2019

Just under three months after the final proton–proton collisions from the Large Hadron Collider (LHC)'s second run (Run 2), the CMS collaboration has submitted its first paper based on the full LHC dataset collected in ...

Gravitational waves will settle cosmic conundrum

February 14, 2019

Measurements of gravitational waves from approximately 50 binary neutron stars over the next decade will definitively resolve an intense debate about how quickly our universe is expanding, according to findings from an international ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.