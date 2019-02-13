Image: Visualization of orbital space debris

February 14, 2019, European Space Agency
Image: Visualization of orbital space debris
Credit: European Space Agency

This Valentine's Day, look to the skies at night and you'll see stars twinkling, a glistening Moon and perhaps even an orbiting science lab passing by, the International Space Station.

What you can't see is the thousands of bits of that circle our planet – remnants of past scientific and technical endeavours, evidence of five decades spent in .

This last half century has seen a revolution in how we live, work and communicate, with about half the world's population now accessing the internet, a percentage that is rapidly increasing as more and more countries get connected.

This and other vital services, including meteorology, climate research, telecommunications, broadcasting and navigation depend on satellites in space – yet their environment is becoming ever more crowded and unsafe due to space debris.

As of January 2019, the number of debris objects estimated to be in are:

  • 34 000 objects larger than 10 cm in diameter
  • 900 000 objects ranging from from 1 cm to 10 cm in size
  • 128 million objects from 1 mm to 1 cm

Most of these pieces have the potential to damage functioning satellites or even destroy them altogether.

If we continue as we are, without measures to tackle this technological trash, the most useful orbits around Earth will become inhospitable to our critical space infrastructure.

To protect the planet we love, teams at ESA are working to tackle the pollution of space, as part of the Agency's space safety activities.

ESA's Clean Space initiative is working to prevent the creation of space debris in orbit and to minimise the effect of space missions on our environment, and is planning a future mission to remove a 'piece' of debris from orbit (find out more in the Clean Space blog).

ESA's Space Debris Office constantly monitors more than 20 000 debris objects in orbit, issuing warnings and guidance to the operators of ESA spacecraft.

Explore further: Image: Small satellite demonstrates possible solution for 'space junk'

Related Stories

Video: Net successfully snares space debris

September 19, 2018

The RemoveDEBRIS satellite has successfully used its on-board net technology in orbit – the first demonstration in human history of active debris removal (ADR) technology.

Video: Space debris—a journey to Earth

April 19, 2017

Space debris - a journey to Earth takes the audience on a journey from the outer solar system back to our home planet. The objects encountered along the way are manmade. Originally designed to explore the universe, these ...

Sensor to monitor orbital debris outside space station

January 2, 2018

The International Space Station isn't the only spacecraft orbiting the Earth. In fact, it is accompanied by the Hubble Space Telescope, satellites within the Earth Observing System, and more than 1,000 other operational spacecraft ...

Space junk could destroy satellites, hurt economies

May 31, 2017

The growing amount of fast-moving space debris orbiting the Earth could lead to catastrophic collisions with satellites, hurting economies, researchers warned Wednesday ahead of a summit to coordinate efforts to remove the ...

Russia wants to build 'Sweeper' to clean up space debris

November 30, 2010

Russia is looking to build a $2 billion orbital "pod" that would sweep up satellite debris from space around the Earth. According to a post on the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos' Facebook site, (which seems to confirm ...

Recommended for you

Gravitational waves will settle cosmic conundrum

February 14, 2019

Measurements of gravitational waves from approximately 50 binary neutron stars over the next decade will definitively resolve an intense debate about how quickly our universe is expanding, according to findings from an international ...

Giant flare detected on an L dwarf

February 14, 2019

European astronomers have spotted a giant white-light flare on the ultracool L dwarf designated ULAS J224940.13-011236.9. The newly detected flare is one of the largest flares ever observed from an ultracool dwarf. The discovery ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.