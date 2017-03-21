Video: Space debris—a journey to Earth

April 19, 2017

Space debris - a journey to Earth takes the audience on a journey from the outer solar system back to our home planet. The objects encountered along the way are manmade. Originally designed to explore the universe, these are now a challenge for modern space flight. An estimated number of 700,000 objects larger than 1 cm and 170 million objects larger than 1mm are expected to reside in Earth orbits.

The video gives a closer look at the different regions used for and explains how mitigation and removal measures could preserve future usage of these orbits.

Credit: ESA/ID&Sense/ONiRiXEL, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

