Grad student finds adding fresh carbon to permafrost triggers carbon loss

February 1, 2019 by Kate Petersen, Northern Arizona University
Permafrost
Permafrost peatbog border. Storflaket, Abisko, Sweden. Credit: Dentren/Wikipedia

Permafrost underlies nearly 85 percent of Alaska and nearly a quarter of the landmass in the northern hemisphere. This perennially frozen soil contains twice as much carbon as is found in the Earth's atmosphere. Since the Arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet, understanding carbon uptake and loss in permafrost regions is crucial to improving accuracy of climate models. It also offers clues to how this region will respond and shape a future warmer world.

As the Earth's warms and causes to thaw, that's been locked away for hundreds to thousands of years is being made available to . But what are microbes doing with that recently exposed carbon, how fast is it decomposing and how much of a difference does this make in the atmosphere?

To help answer these questions, Northern Arizona University doctoral candidate Elaine Pegoraro designed an experiment to measure how microbes respond to fresh carbon addition at different depths in collected from a field site near Healy, Alaska. Essentially, she made glucose additions to the soil three times throughout the course of a year. The results were published this month in Soil Biology and Biochemistry.

"Glucose is this really accessible energy source," said Pegoraro, who is part of the Center for Ecosystem Science and Society (Ecoss). "It's like giving the microbes a choice between brownies and a bag of frozen peas at the back of your freezer," where the frozen peas stand in for carbon found in permafrost. That carbon decomposes slowly because of biological, physical and chemical processes.

"Unless you were starving, you probably wouldn't touch the peas."

Adding glucose at the surface didn't produce much of a sustained response. But at deeper soil layers, where permafrost is found, Pegoraro and her team saw a "priming effect:" microbes respired twice as much soil carbon than the samples that didn't receive glucose. The microbes were eating the "brownies," and, in their sugar high, had the energy needed to decompose soil to access nutrients, releasing more carbon into the atmosphere.

When Pegoraro extrapolated these findings to the field, she found this priming effect accounted for 4-12 percent of carbon that is released into the atmosphere in a growing season.

"It's a considerable amount of carbon," she said.

As the Arctic warms, more plants are growing in these ecosystems, doing their part to remove some carbon from the atmosphere by incorporating it into their biomass.

But Pegoraro's findings suggest that plants may also contribute to some soil carbon loss by releasing glucose from their roots into soil.

"We need to consider priming effects to fully understand permafrost carbon dynamics," she said. "Otherwise we could underestimate how much carbon is being lost to the atmosphere."

Explore further: Tundra loses carbon with rapid permafrost thaw

More information: Elaine Pegoraro et al. Glucose addition increases the magnitude and decreases the age of soil respired carbon in a long-term permafrost incubation study, Soil Biology and Biochemistry (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.soilbio.2018.10.009

Related Stories

Tundra loses carbon with rapid permafrost thaw

September 7, 2017

Frozen in permafrost soil, northern latitudes store almost twice as much carbon as is currently in the atmosphere. Rapid Arctic warming is expected to expose previously frozen soil carbon to microbial decomposition and increase ...

How to get nuanced details at the top of the world

December 12, 2018

At the top of the world, once permanently frozen soil holds vast pools of carbon. Microbes could free that carbon under the right conditions. To predict how the Arctic will respond to seasonal freeze-thaw-growing conditions, ...

Fungi respire millennium-old carbon from Antarctic soil

May 30, 2018

Fungi in Antarctic soils release carbon, as carbon dioxide, that is more than a thousand years old, a team led by scientists at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) has found. This discovery sheds light on how carbon is released ...

A new permafrost gas mysterium

August 27, 2018

In a new scientific article published in the journal Nature Communications a group of scientists led by University of Copenhagen authors shows that thawing permafrost releases a high amount and diversity of volatile organic ...

Recommended for you

Intuition and failure are valuable ingredients in chemistry

February 1, 2019

When researchers make a new discovery, they tend to only publish the results of their successful experiments. But just as informative are all the experiments that didn't work – the failed trials and incorrect hypotheses, ...

Magnetic graphene switches between insulator and conductor

February 1, 2019

Researchers have found that certain ultra-thin magnetic materials can switch from insulator to conductor under high pressure, a phenomenon that could be used in the development of next-generation electronics and memory storage ...

The 'stuff' of the universe keeps changing

February 1, 2019

The composition of the universe—the elements that are the building blocks for every bit of matter—is ever-changing and ever-evolving, thanks to the lives and deaths of stars.

Nanoparticles may promote cancer metastasis

February 1, 2019

Nanoparticles can be found in processed food (e.g. food additives), consumer products (e.g. sunscreen) and even in medicine. While these tiny particles could have large untapped potential and novel new applications, they ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.