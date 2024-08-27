Northern Arizona University (NAU) is a public university located in Flagstaff, Arizona, United States. It is accredited by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, and has 39 satellite campuses in the state of Arizona. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees. As of fall 2010, 25,204 students were enrolled, 17,529 at the Flagstaff campus. The average cost of tuition for an full-time, Arizona resident undergraduate student for two semesters is $6,964. The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education classifies NAU as a Research University with High research activity. NAU is governed by the Arizona Board of Regents. Old Main, site of Northern Arizona Normal School; currently houses an art gallery, museum, and offices Initially named the Northern Arizona Normal School, the institution was formed on September 11, 1899. The first graduating class, in 1901, consisted of four women who received credentials to teach in the Arizona Territory. In 1925, the Arizona State Legislature allowed the school, which was now called the Northern Arizona State Teacher's College, to grant the Bachelor of Education degree.

Why Arctic cruise ship tourism is complicated

Nearly 1.7 million people visit Juneau, Alaska, between May and September, spilling into the city by the thousands each morning when their cruise ship docks.

Social Sciences

Aug 27, 2024

0

4

Study finds impacts of 4.2 ka climate event no big deal, actually

A megadrought that occurred 4,200 years ago had catastrophic impacts, potentially wiping out early empires and leading to large-scale changes worldwide. It was so significant it marked a turning point in the Earth's geologic ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 16, 2024

3

281

Bought too much toilet paper before that winter storm? Here's why

Last month, as Typhoon Gaemi edged closer to Taiwan's shores, Cony Ho shook his head in dismay as he read the same familiar headlines: "Supermarket shelves left bare as typhoon approaches." "Ahead of Gaemi's landfall, customers ...

Social Sciences

Aug 14, 2024

0

28

How feeding birds may be polluting local environments

New research led by an NAU alumnus shows that backyard bird feeders, although put out with the best of intentions, is changing the chemistry of local ecosystems, including introducing a potentially harmful amount of phosphorus ...

Ecology

Aug 8, 2024

1

224

How a warming Arctic is accelerating global climate change

Three recent papers authored by Ted Schuur, Regents' professor of biological sciences at Northern Arizona University, and other researchers around the world, organized through the Permafrost Carbon Network, investigate the ...

Earth Sciences

Jul 26, 2024

0

173

How much difference can one degree of warming make?

A vicious cycle of warming temperatures and reduced snowpack in northern forests is more severe than climate models have shown and could lead to increased fire risk and permanent damage to ecosystems.

Earth Sciences

Mar 26, 2024

0

85

Invasive rodent research may help protect Hawaiian forests

O'ahu, Hawaii, is an island rife with lush nature, expansive ocean views and, increasingly, invasive rodents. House mice, black rats and Pacific rats all have contributed to ecological destruction in Oʻahu's forests, and ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 5, 2024

0

1

