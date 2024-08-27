Northern Arizona University (NAU) is a public university located in Flagstaff, Arizona, United States. It is accredited by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, and has 39 satellite campuses in the state of Arizona. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees. As of fall 2010, 25,204 students were enrolled, 17,529 at the Flagstaff campus. The average cost of tuition for an full-time, Arizona resident undergraduate student for two semesters is $6,964. The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education classifies NAU as a Research University with High research activity. NAU is governed by the Arizona Board of Regents. Old Main, site of Northern Arizona Normal School; currently houses an art gallery, museum, and offices Initially named the Northern Arizona Normal School, the institution was formed on September 11, 1899. The first graduating class, in 1901, consisted of four women who received credentials to teach in the Arizona Territory. In 1925, the Arizona State Legislature allowed the school, which was now called the Northern Arizona State Teacher's College, to grant the Bachelor of Education degree.

Address South San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, Arizona, United States of America 86011 Website http://www.nau.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northern_Arizona_University

