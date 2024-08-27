Why Arctic cruise ship tourism is complicated
Nearly 1.7 million people visit Juneau, Alaska, between May and September, spilling into the city by the thousands each morning when their cruise ship docks.
Social Sciences
Aug 27, 2024
A megadrought that occurred 4,200 years ago had catastrophic impacts, potentially wiping out early empires and leading to large-scale changes worldwide. It was so significant it marked a turning point in the Earth's geologic ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 16, 2024
Last month, as Typhoon Gaemi edged closer to Taiwan's shores, Cony Ho shook his head in dismay as he read the same familiar headlines: "Supermarket shelves left bare as typhoon approaches." "Ahead of Gaemi's landfall, customers ...
Social Sciences
Aug 14, 2024
New research led by an NAU alumnus shows that backyard bird feeders, although put out with the best of intentions, is changing the chemistry of local ecosystems, including introducing a potentially harmful amount of phosphorus ...
Ecology
Aug 8, 2024
Three recent papers authored by Ted Schuur, Regents' professor of biological sciences at Northern Arizona University, and other researchers around the world, organized through the Permafrost Carbon Network, investigate the ...
Earth Sciences
Jul 26, 2024
In 1996, a group of researchers from NAU's Ecological Research Institute (ERI) embarked on an ambitious mission to study restoration across 5,224 acres of dense ponderosa pine forests on the Arizona Strip, a dry region of ...
Plants & Animals
Jul 10, 2024
Generative artificial intelligence has made its way into K-12 classrooms in Arizona and beyond, whether educators like it or not. Luckily, there's a new guide available for teachers and administrators who want help navigating ...
Education
May 21, 2024
A vicious cycle of warming temperatures and reduced snowpack in northern forests is more severe than climate models have shown and could lead to increased fire risk and permanent damage to ecosystems.
Earth Sciences
Mar 26, 2024
A team of researchers from Northern Arizona University has highlighted how mobile technology and apps can enable more inclusive achievement of global conservation goals.
Environment
Mar 26, 2024
O'ahu, Hawaii, is an island rife with lush nature, expansive ocean views and, increasingly, invasive rodents. House mice, black rats and Pacific rats all have contributed to ecological destruction in Oʻahu's forests, and ...
Plants & Animals
Feb 5, 2024
