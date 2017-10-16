Study shows foraging gene works nearly the same in humans and fruit flies

February 20, 2019 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
fruit fly
Drosophila sp fly. Credit: Muhammad Mahdi Karim / Wikipedia. GNU Free Documentation License, Version 1.2

A team of researchers from Canada, the U.K. and the U.S. has found that a gene known to influence foraging in fruit flies has a similar effect on humans. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes experiments they carried out with college student volunteers and what they found.

Prior research has shown that forms of a gene called PRKG1, known to have an impact on , are present in a wide variety of animals, including both humans and fruit flies (both of whom have a known history of foraging for food). In humans, the form of the gene is a nucleotide polymorphism genotype called rs13499. Prior research has also shown that one variant of the gene in fruit flies nudges them to be "sitters" and another "rovers." When entering an area with fruit, sitters are likely to first tour the perimeter of the area, then move inward. Rovers, on the other hand, jump right in, going after the first fruit they see. The researchers in this new effort wondered if the same gene in humans might have a similar effect, so they developed experiments to find out.

College volunteers used a touchscreen tablet to find as many berries as possible hidden among fruit plants in a virtual scene. They could navigate around the and click on fruit to pick it. Each of the volunteers also gave a tissue sample for DNA testing.

The researchers found that some volunteers took a perimeter-first approach, while others dove right in. In comparing their , the researchers found the same variant responsible for instigating sitter behavior in fruit flies also did so in sitters and likewise for the rovers. The researchers also noted that the search paths taken by the human volunteers and the sitter and rover were nearly identical.

The researchers claim their experiments show that distinct search patterns connected to goal pursuit in humans can be associated with PRKG1 variants.

Explore further: An epigenetic key to unlock behavior change

More information: Andriy A. Struk et al. Self-regulation and the foraging gene (PRKG1) in humans, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2019). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1809924116

Related Stories

An epigenetic key to unlock behavior change

October 16, 2017

When it comes to behaviour, researchers have moved beyond the "nature versus nurture" debate. It's understood that genes and environment both play a role. However, how they interact at a molecular level to shape behaviour ...

Love is in your guts

September 5, 2018

If you've ever had a gut feeling about a relationship, there may be more science behind it than you realise.

Recommended for you

Cosmic dust forms in supernovae blasts

February 20, 2019

Scientists claim to have solved a longstanding mystery as to how cosmic dust, the building blocks of stars and planets, forms across the Universe.

Earth's atmosphere stretches out to the moon – and beyond

February 20, 2019

The gaseous layer that wraps around Earth reaches up to 630,000 kilometers away, or 50 times the diameter of our planet, according to a new study based on observations by the ESA/NASA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, SOHO, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.