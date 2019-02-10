Researchers engineer more efficient Cas12a variants

February 12, 2019 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
crispr-cas
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A team of researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School and MIT has engineered Cas12a variants that are able to target a wider range of protospacer adjacent motifs (PAMs). In their paper published in the journal Nature Biotechnology, the group describes the variants they engineered and how they fared when compared against more traditional Cas12a nucleases (enzymes that are used to cut the chains of nucleotides in nucleic acids).

Scientists conducting experiments with gene-splicing tools such as Cas12a want to know if such tools could one day be used to edit the to improve health and well-being—removing that cause heredity diseases, for example. While such research holds great promise, existing gene-splicing tools are currently considered too unreliable for use in humans. They sometimes cut the wrong segment, for example, or have problems correctly inserting the right segments. There is also concern about damage to the parts of a DNA strand adjacent to the target of cutting—the PAM. In this new effort, the researchers have engineered variants of the Cas12a nucleases that they claim offer an expanded targeting range that includes some previously inaccessible PAMs.

The team reports that one variant in particular, enAsCas12a, did not require an extended transfusion-transmissible (TTTV) virus PAM—which is, of course, needed for AsCas12a. It also had on average two-fold higher genome editing activity with canonical TTTV PAMs as compared to AsCas12a wild types. And the expanded targeting range was increased seven-fold. They report further that they successfully grafted a part of a mutated segment from enAsCas12a onto AsCas12a to improve its activities. The researchers claim that the development of enAsCas12a allows for more efficient multiplex gene editing and offers endogenous gene activation and C-to-T base editing. They also engineered another called enAsCas12a-HF1 with the goal of reducing higher than normal off-target effects seen with enAsCas12a.

The group concludes their report by claiming that the AsCas12a variants they engineered offer other researchers greatly improved targeting ranges, on-target activities and a higher degree of exactness in gene splicing using Cas12a nucleases.

Explore further: Two unrelated studies result in discovery of CRISPR-Cas12a inhibitors

More information: Benjamin P. Kleinstiver et al. Engineered CRISPR–Cas12a variants with increased activities and improved targeting ranges for gene, epigenetic and base editing, Nature Biotechnology (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41587-018-0011-0

Related Stories

How to make the gene-editing tool CRISPR work even better

August 2, 2018

Among the most significant scientific advances in recent years are the discovery and development of new ways to genetically modify living things using a fast and affordable technology called CRISPR. Now scientists at The ...

New research could fine-tune the gene scissors CRISPR

November 30, 2018

The introduction of the gene editing tool CRISPR in 2007 was a revolution in medical science and cell biology. But even though the potential is great, the launch of CRISPR has been followed by debate about ethical issues ...

Recommended for you

Running an LED in reverse could cool future computers

February 13, 2019

In a finding that runs counter to a common assumption in physics, researchers at the University of Michigan ran a light emitting diode (LED) with electrodes reversed in order to cool another device mere nanometers away.

More scrutiny needed for less-deadly foodborne bacteria

February 13, 2019

Employing advanced genetic-tracing techniques and sharing the data produced in real time could limit the spread of bacteria—Bacillus cereus—which cause foodborne illness, according to researchers who implemented whole-genome ...

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

February 13, 2019

NASA's Opportunity, the Mars rover that was built to operate for just three months but kept going and going, rolling across the rocky red soil, was pronounced dead Wednesday, 15 years after it landed on the planet.

Turning desalination waste into a useful resource

February 13, 2019

The rapidly growing desalination industry produces water for drinking and for agriculture in the world's arid coastal regions. But it leaves behind as a waste product a lot of highly concentrated brine, which is usually disposed ...

Observations uncover details about the open cluster IC 4996

February 13, 2019

Using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope (VATT) and data from ESA's Gaia satellite, astronomers have conducted a new study of the young open cluster IC 4996 and its vicinity. The research, presented in a paper published ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.