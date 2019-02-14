China's Didi to restructure following passenger murders

February 15, 2019
Didi came under intense criticism after two young female passengers were murdered last year by drivers using the company's Hitch
Didi came under intense criticism after two young female passengers were murdered last year by drivers using the company's Hitch carpool service

Chinese ride-hailing leader Didi Chuxing will streamline operations and make cuts to non-core business units as it doubles down on safety after the murders of two passengers clobbered its image, a source familiar with the plans told AFP.

Chief executive Cheng Wei told staff in an internal meeting on Friday that about 2,000 employees, or 15 percent of current staff, would be laid off as part of the reorganisation, primarily in business lines outside main operations, the source said.

However, Cheng said Didi would make around 2,500 "new hires" this year in the areas of safety technology, product engineering, driver management and international operations.

It was not clear which business lines would be affected, but Didi also provides food delivery and online .

Didi's ride-hailing services are used by hundreds of millions of customers in China.

But the company came under intense criticism after two young female passengers were murdered last year by drivers using Didi's Hitch carpool , which links up commuters travelling in the same direction and is not part of its main ride-hailing platform.

Didi apologised, suspended Hitch and strengthened its safety features.

The firm muscled Uber out of China in 2016 after a bruising turf battle. It now claims more than 31 million drivers and 550 million users across its various services.

Didi declined comment when contacted by AFP.

Explore further: China suspends carpool services following murders

Related Stories

China suspends carpool services following murders

September 11, 2018

China has ordered the suspension of carpool services offered by ride-hailing firms until tighter safety measures are implemented, seeking to ease fears after two users of sector leader Didi Chuxing's Hitch service were murdered.

China's Didi teams with Booking.com for $500mn investment

July 17, 2018

Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing landed a $500 million investment from Booking Holdings, owner of Booking.com and similar sites, in a tie-up that will see the companies offer their services on each other's platforms, ...

Chinese ride-hailing service raises $7.3 billion

June 16, 2016

Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing, the main local competitor for Uber Technologies Ltd., said Thursday it has raised $7.3 billion from investors, adding to intensifying rivalry in the market.

Recommended for you

Tiny particles can switch back and forth between phases

February 15, 2019

Three years ago, when Richard Robinson, associate professor of materials science and engineering, was on sabbatical at Hebrew University in Israel, he asked a graduate student to send him some nanoparticles of a specific ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.