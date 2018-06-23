China's Didi steps up challenge to Uber with Australia push

June 25, 2018
A taxi driver uses the Didi Chuxing app in China: the firm has now launched in Melbourne as it bids for global business
A taxi driver uses the Didi Chuxing app in China: the firm has now launched in Melbourne as it bids for global business

Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi has intensified its drive for global business, launching in Melbourne Monday as it joins rivals Uber, Taxify and Ola in Australia's taxi market.

Didi Chuxing claims to be the world's leading mobile transportation platform with more than 450 million users, and its latest expansion is part of attempts to rival American behemoth Uber.

The Beijing-based firm launched in Mexico this year and entered the Brazilian market when it bought 99 Taxis. It is also in partnership with other players covering more than 1,000 cities around the world.

"Didi's entry into Australia marks a new milestone in its outreach to global communities," the company said in a statement.

Didi—which last year became Asia's most valuable start-up company—has been in a fierce battle with Uber in the growing ride-hailing .

The US firm sold its operations in China in 2016 in return for a stake in Didi's business, which says it has more than 21 million drivers on its platform globally.

Uber has also retreated from Southeast Asia, selling its business in the region in March to rival Singapore-based Grab.

Explore further: Uber selling Southeast Asia operations to Grab: report

Related Stories

China taxi app Didi gets $1 billion from Apple

May 13, 2016

Apple will invest $1 billion in Chinese ride hailing app Didi Chuxing, the Beijing company said on Friday as it vies with bitter US-based rival Uber for market share in China.

Chinese regulators reviewing Uber-Didi merger

September 2, 2016

Chinese anti-monopoly regulators are reviewing the proposed merger of ride-hailing service Uber Technology Ltd.'s Chinese operations with its biggest local competitor.

Recommended for you

Printing microelectrode array sensors on gummi candy

June 22, 2018

Microelectrodes can be used for direct measurement of electrical signals in the brain or heart. These applications require soft materials, however. With existing methods, attaching electrodes to such materials poses significant ...

EU copyright law passes key hurdle

June 20, 2018

A highly disputed European copyright law that could force online platforms such as Google and Facebook to pay for links to news content passed a key hurdle in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.