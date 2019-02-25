Benefits, adverse effects and risks of Arctic mining should be evaluated more comprehensively

February 26, 2019, Natural Resources Institute Finland
Benefits, adverse effects and risks of Arctic mining should be evaluated more comprehensively
Credit: Erkki Oksanen Luke

A joint study by the Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke), University of Lapland and Geological Survey of Finland called GovAda, which gathers scientific, peer-reviewed publications on the metallic, coal and industrial minerals and precious stones of the Arctic region, sheds light on the subject.

The publications show that the of mines will be reflected for decades into the future and affect both terrestrial and marine ecosystems. The effects are mainly generated by that are accumulated in plants and animals and can cause changes in the reproductive success of different species and thus reduce biodiversity.

"There are surprisingly few environmental studies on prevention of risks and adverse effects, as well as studies anticipating the effects of climate change. For example, melting of the regions with permafrost could increase , which might increase the amount of heavy metals being carried into the soil from mines," says Anne Tolvanen, professor at Luke, who is the responsible author for the publication.

The economic benefits could go elsewhere

The positive economic effects of mining are reflected on other trades, such as services, during mining operations and mineral prospecting. However, in sparsely populated regions, for example in Arctic Canada or Greenland, the economic links of mining with other trades of the region are weak, and temporary workforce often comes from outside the region. Thus, there is no development in the local services, and the economic benefits mainly end up elsewhere.

"In studies regarding economic effect, all effects of mining, such as the environmental effects and the effects on producing public services, have often not been taken into considerations. Also in Finland, it is feared that the environmental effects and the impact on the landscape of mining would, for example, compromise the prerequisites for operations for tourism," Tolvanen says.

She encourages to make comprehensive economic evaluations of mining, which would shed light more comprehensively on to what extent the and adverse effects would remain in the . At the same time, practical methods for ensuring the viability of the regions also after mining operations are ended, are needed.

Legislation alone is not enough

"Legislation is used to attempt to avoid and minimise the negative effects of . However, environmental standards are often inexact and implementation is often insufficient," says professor Jukka Similä from the University of Lapland who leads the GovAda research project.

Health effects can also be left outside the impact assessments. Shortcomings of legislation became apparent also when evaluating the principle of prevention of and compensation related to it.

"Legislation is often criticised also for not effectively securing the prerequisites for operations of traditional trades and for not engaging he local or original population in decision-making regarding mines," Similä says.

Explore further: Old mines cast a long shadow on their surroundings

More information: Anne Tolvanen et al. Mining in the Arctic environment – A review from ecological, socioeconomic and legal perspectives, Journal of Environmental Management (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvman.2018.11.124

Related Stories

Old mines cast a long shadow on their surroundings

December 18, 2018

Local stakeholders need more information than is currently available to them on the impacts of former mining activities on ground water and surface water, potential soil contamination, and the safety of natural products, ...

Searching for side effects

February 12, 2019

Extracting relevant information from the scientific literature about side effects and adverse drug reactions to pharmaceutical products is an important part of data mining in this area. Writing in the International Journal ...

Does mountaintop removal also remove rattlesnakes?

January 3, 2019

On the Cumberland Plateau in eastern Kentucky, surface coal mining is destroying ridgelines and mountaintops, and along with them, the habitat of a surprisingly gentle reptile species—the timber rattlesnake.

Recommended for you

New material holds promise for more secure computing

February 26, 2019

As computers advance, encryption methods currently used to keep everything from financial transactions to military secrets secure might soon be useless, technology experts warn. Reporting today in the journal Nature, a team ...

Neutrinos seen in the clustering of galaxies

February 26, 2019

In early times, the universe was an energetic mix of strongly interacting particles. The first particles to break free from this dense soup were neutrinos, the lightest and most weakly interacting particles of the Standard ...

Migrants face a trade-off between status and fertility

February 26, 2019

Researchers from the Universities of Helsinki, Turku and Missouri as well as the Family Federation of Finland present the first results of a new, extraordinarily comprehensive population-wide dataset that details the lives ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.