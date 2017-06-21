Auto reliability up, but battery, shifting trouble persists

February 13, 2019
Auto reliability up, but battery, shifting trouble persists
In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo the Lexus LS500 is displayed during the media preview of the Chicago Auto Show in Chicago. J.D. Power's annual survey found that Lexus was the most dependable brand for the eighth-straight year. (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Automobiles are getting more reliable, but J.D. Power's annual survey finds problems with battery failures, transmission shifting and voice recognition systems.

The survey found that Lexus was the most dependable brand for the eighth-straight year, but some mass-market brands cracked the top five. Porsche and Toyota tied for second, followed by Chevrolet and Buick. The worst performers were Fiat, Land Rover, Volvo, Dodge and a tie between Ram and Acura, the survey said.

J.D. Power measures problems per 100 vehicles after three years of ownership. The company collected 32,952 responses from original owners of 2016 model-year vehicles.

Owners of all brands reported an average of 136 problems per 100 vehicles this year, six problems fewer than in the 2018 survey.

Lexus had 106 problems per 100 vehicles, followed by Porsche and Toyota at 108. Chevrolet had 115 and Buick had 118.

Fiat had 249 problems per 100 vehicles, followed by Land Rover at 221, Volvo at 204, Dodge at 178 and Ram and Honda luxury brand Acura tied at 171.

The survey found that problems with batteries are on the rise as power seats and sunroofs, larger touch-screens and more computers draw power from them.

J.D. Power also found:

— Mass market brands outperformed luxury brands in dependability for the first time. The mainstream brands had 136 problems per 100 vehicles, while luxury brands had 141.

— The Chrysler brand improved the most, cutting 65 problems off last year's total to 146.

— The Porsche 911 was the most reliable vehicle in the survey this year.

Explore further: Kia tops new car quality survey for second straight year

Related Stories

Lexus tops auto dependability survey

February 25, 2015

(AP)—Lexus is the most dependable car brand for the fourth consecutive year in rankings that increasingly hinge on high-tech features.

Study: Lexus, Porsche and Buick are most dependable

February 24, 2016

Lexus, Porsche and Buick are the most dependable vehicle brands based on the number of problems reported by owners, according to a study released Wednesday by the consulting firm J.D. Power.

Recommended for you

Turning desalination waste into a useful resource

February 13, 2019

The rapidly growing desalination industry produces water for drinking and for agriculture in the world's arid coastal regions. But it leaves behind as a waste product a lot of highly concentrated brine, which is usually disposed ...

Bigger teams aren't always better in science and tech

February 13, 2019

In today's science and business worlds, it's increasingly common to hear that solving big problems requires a big team. But a new analysis of more than 65 million papers, patents and software projects found that smaller teams ...

InSight prepares to take Mars' temperature

February 13, 2019

NASA's InSight lander has placed its second instrument on the Martian surface. New images confirm that the Heat Flow and Physical Properties Package, or HP3, was successfully deployed on Feb. 12 about 3 feet (1 meter) from ...

Observations uncover details about the open cluster IC 4996

February 13, 2019

Using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope (VATT) and data from ESA's Gaia satellite, astronomers have conducted a new study of the young open cluster IC 4996 and its vicinity. The research, presented in a paper published ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.