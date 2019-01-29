2018 'worst year ever' for smartphone market: survey

January 31, 2019
Samsung remained the top seller in a global smartphone market that saw its worst decline ever, according to market trackers
Samsung remained the top seller in a global smartphone market that saw its worst decline ever, according to market trackers

Global smartphone sales saw their worst contraction ever in 2018, and the outlook for 2019 isn't much better, new surveys show.

Worldwide handset volumes declined 4.1 percent in 2018 to a total of 1.4 billion units shipped for the full year, according to research firm IDC, which sees a potential for further declines this year.

"Globally the is a mess right now," said IDC analyst Ryan Reith.

"Outside of a handful of high-growth markets like India, Indonesia, (South) Korea and Vietnam, we did not see a lot of positive activity in 2018."

Reith said the market has been hit by consumers waiting longer to replace their phones, frustration around the high cost of premium devices, and political and economic uncertainty.

The Chinese market, which accounts for roughly 30 percent of sales, was especially hard hit with a 10 percent drop, according to IDC's survey, which was released Wednesday.

IDC said the top five smartphone makers have become stronger and now account for 69 percent of , up from 63 percent a year ago.

Samsung remained the number one handset maker with a 20.8 percent share despite an eight percent sales slump for the year, IDC said.

Apple managed to recapture the number two position with a 14.9 percent share, moving ahead of Huawei at 14.7 percent, the survey found.

IDC said fourth-quarter smartphone sales fell 4.9 percent—the fifth consecutive quarter of decline.

"The challenging holiday quarter closes out the worst year ever for smartphone shipments," IDC said in its report.

A separate report by Counterpoint Research showed similar findings, estimating a seven percent drop in the fourth quarter and four percent drop for the full year.

"The collective smartphone shipment growth of emerging markets such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Russia and others was not enough to offset the decline in China," said Counterpoint associate director Tarun Pathak.

Explore further: Smartphone sales down for fourth straight quarter

Related Stories

Smartphone sales down for fourth straight quarter

November 2, 2018

Global smartphone sales fell for a fourth consecutive quarter in the period through September, suggesting a challenging market for device makers awaiting catalysts to spark sales, researchers said.

Huawei tops Apple in tightening smartphone market: IDC

August 1, 2018

China-based Huawei took the second-place spot from Apple in a tightening global smartphone during the second quarter of this year, according to figures released Tuesday by International Data Corporation.

Samsung, Apple keep top spots in smartphone market

April 27, 2017

Samsung and Apple maintained their leadership in the smartphone market in early 2017 while Chinese-based Huawei's strong growth cemented its number three position, a market tracker said Thursday.

Recommended for you

An unexpected mode of action for an antibody

January 31, 2019

Studies of human monoclonal antibodies isolated from survivors of coronavirus-induced severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or Middle-East respiratory syndrome (MERS) are unveiling surprising immune defense tactics against ...

Researchers uncover intracellular longevity pathway

January 31, 2019

The search for clues on how to live healthier, longer lives has led researchers at Baylor College of Medicine to look inside the cells of the worm Caenorhabditis elegans. The researchers report in the journal Developmental ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

dirk_bruere
not rated yet 2 hours ago
The technology has matured, and the market is close to saturating. A fatal business combination.
When people are going crazy over "the notch" you know ideas have run out.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.