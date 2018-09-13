Samsung sets new Galaxy device launch for October

September 15, 2018
Samsung is launching a new Galaxy mobile device less than two months after unveiling its Galaxy Note 9 flagship handset
Samsung is launching a new Galaxy mobile device less than two months after unveiling its Galaxy Note 9 flagship handset

Samsung sent out invitations Friday for an October 11 event to launch a new mobile device under its Galaxy line.

The invitation offered few details but the mention of "4x fun" led to speculation the about a new with four cameras or possibly a foldable handset.

The South Korean electronics giant, the world's leading smartphone maker, unveiled its latest flagship Galaxy Note 9 in August.

Samsung and other makers are looking for ways to boost momentum in a sluggish smartphone market.

Research firm IDC expects worldwide smartphone shipments to decline 0.7 percent in 2018 to 1.455 billion units, with growth likely to resume as 5G devices become available.

Despite its leadership position, Samsung saw a 22 percent drop in mobile technology sales in the second quarter.

The news from Samsung comes days after Apple unveiled a new lineup of iPhones focusing on the premium smartphone segment at prices starting between $749 and $1,099 for US customers.

Apple recently slipped to third place in the smartphone market behind Huawei, even though the Chinese firm's sales in the United States are limited.

Google, which is looking to gain ground in the premium segment with its own branded handsets, has scheduled a media event October 9 expected to unveil its updated Pixel handsets.

Explore further: Apple expected to unveil new iPhones at September 12 event

Related Stories

Huawei tops Apple in tightening smartphone market: IDC

August 1, 2018

China-based Huawei took the second-place spot from Apple in a tightening global smartphone during the second quarter of this year, according to figures released Tuesday by International Data Corporation.

New Google Pixel smartphone debut expected October 4

September 14, 2017

Google on Thursday fired off invitations to an October 4 event at which the US tech giant is expected to field a second-generation Pixel as its new champion in the competitive smartphone market.

Recommended for you

Technology streamlines computational science projects

September 15, 2018

Since designing and launching a specialized workflow management system in 2010, a research team from the US Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has continuously updated the technology to help computational ...

Barriers and opportunities in renewable biofuels production

September 12, 2018

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have identified two main challenges for renewable biofuel production from cheap sources: First, lowering the cost of developing microbial cell factories, and second, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.