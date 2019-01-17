Volkswagen says it will pay Indian fine even as it appeals

January 18, 2019

Volkswagen Group says that it will pay a fine of 1 billion rupees ($14.2 million) imposed by India for installing software that allegedly cheated pollution testing devices, though it is still appealing the order.

A company statement says that it has challenged the National Green Tribunal's order in India's top court.

Company spokesman Gagan Mangal declined to say Friday whether the company had transferred money to India's Central Pollution Control Board. The panel set Friday as the deadline for payment.

The statement said all Volkswagen cars were compliant with the emission norms in India

The Indian panel on Nov. 16 said that Volkswagen diesel cars caused air pollution in the Indian capital due to excess nitrogen oxide emissions.

Explore further: India gives Volkswagen 24 hours to pay Dieselgate fine

Related Stories

Volkswagen to devote 3 German plants to electric car push

November 14, 2018

German automaker Volkswagen will convert three factories in Germany to manufacture electric cars, ramping up production of zero-local emission cars ahead of tougher European emissions standards, the company said Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Privacy becomes a selling point at tech show

January 7, 2019

Apple is not among the exhibitors at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, but that didn't prevent the iPhone maker from sending a message to attendees on a large billboard.

China's Huawei unveils chip for global big data market

January 7, 2019

Huawei Technologies Ltd. showed off a new processor chip for data centers and cloud computing Monday, expanding into new and growing markets despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.