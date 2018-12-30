Video: Climate change—it (doesn't have to be) what's for dinner

A recent study led by researchers at UConn suggests that if Americans directed their food purchases away from meats and other animal proteins, they could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The complex industrial supply chain that produces food generates an estimated 16 percent of U.S. in 2013, according to the study, published in June in the journal Food Policy.

"We found that households that spend more of their weekly food budget on beef, chicken, pork, and other meats are generating more greenhouse gas emissions," says Rebecca Boehm, the study's lead author, a former postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at UConn. "Encouraging consumers to make that are lower in greenhouse gas emissions can make a real difference addressing ." These choices focus on opting for less animal protein in the form of red meat and dairy, and instead choosing proteins that are less carbon-intensive, such as seafood, poultry, and legumes.

