Video: How baby aspirin saves lives

January 3, 2019, American Chemical Society
How baby aspirin saves lives (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Low-dose "baby" aspirin is rarely given to children anymore.

Instead, people at risk of a may take a daily aspirin to decrease their risk.

In this video, Reactions explains how works to inhibit blood clotting and help prevent heart attacks:

Explore further: Quitting daily aspirin therapy may increase second heart attack, stroke risk

Related Stories

Daily aspirin regimen not safe for everyone, FDA warns

May 6, 2014

(HealthDay)—Taking an aspirin a day can help prevent heart attack and stroke in people who have suffered such health crises in the past, but not in people who have never had heart problems, according to the U.S. Food and ...

Is low-dose aspirin right for you after surgery?

November 14, 2017

(HealthDay)—Each year, millions of American heart patients go "under the knife" for various kinds of surgery. Often they're told to take a low-dose aspirin, to help lower their odds for a post-op blood clot.

Low-dose aspirin may lower ovarian cancer risk

October 4, 2018

Women who reported recent, regular use of low-dose aspirin (100 milligrams or less) had a 23% lower risk of developing ovarian cancer when compared with women who did not regularly take aspirin, according to new research ...

Recommended for you

A boundary dance of amyloid-β stepping into dementia

January 2, 2019

Alzheimer's disease is caused by aggregates of amyloid-β (Aβ) peptides. This aggregation is accelerated at the cell membrane surface. Using molecular dynamics simulations and NMR experiments, the research group at ExCELLS ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.