Video: How baby aspirin saves lives

Low-dose "baby" aspirin is rarely given to children anymore.
Instead, people at risk of a heart attack may take a daily aspirin to decrease their risk.
In this video, Reactions explains how low-dose aspirin works to inhibit blood clotting and help prevent heart attacks:
