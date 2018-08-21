Ultrathin digital camera inspired by Xenos peckii eyes

January 2, 2019, The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
Ultrathin Digital Camera Inspired by Xenos Peckii Eyes
Figure 1. Natural Xenos peckii eye and the biological inspiration for the ultrathin digital camera. Credit: Light: Science

The visual system of Xenos peckii, an endoparasite of paper wasps, demonstrates distinct benefits for high sensitivity and high resolution, differing from the compound eyes of most insects. Inspired by their unique features, a KAIST team developed an ultrathin digital camera that emulates the unique eyes of Xenos peckii.

The ultrathin digital offers a wide field of view and in a slimmer body compared to existing imaging systems. It is expected to support various applications, such as monitoring equipment, medical imaging devices, and mobile imaging systems.

Professor Ki-Hun Jeong from the Department of Bio and Brain Engineering and his team are known for mimicking biological visual organs. The team's past research includes an LED lens based on the abdominal segments of fireflies and biologically inspired anti-reflective structures.

Recently, the demand for ultrathin digital cameras has increased, due to the miniaturization of electronic and . However, most camera modules use multiple lenses along the optical axis to compensate for optical aberrations, resulting in a larger volume as well as a thicker total track length of digital cameras. Resolution and sensitivity would be compromised if these modules were to be simply reduced in size and thickness.

To address this issue, the team have developed micro-optical components, inspired from the visual system of Xenos peckii, and combined them with a CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) to achieve an ultrathin .

Ultrathin Digital Camera Inspired by Xenos Peckii Eyes
Figure 2. Optical images captured by the bioinspired ultrathin digital camera. Credit: Light: Science

This new camera, measuring less than 2mm in thickness, emulates the eyes of Xenos peckii by using dozens of microprism arrays and microlens arrays. A microprism and microlens pair form a channel and the light-absorbing medium between the channels reduces optical crosstalk. Each channel captures the partial image at slightly different orientation, and the retrieved partial images are combined into a single image, thereby ensuring a wide field of view and high resolution.

Professor Jeong said, "We have proposed a novel method of fabricating an ultrathin camera. As the first insect-inspired, ultrathin camera that integrates a microcamera on a conventional CMOS image sensor array, our study will have a significant impact in optics and related fields."

This research, led by Ph.D. candidates Dongmin Keum and Kyung-Won Jang, was published in Light: Science & Applications on October 24, 2018.

Explore further: Engineers develop computerized camera without optics that instead uses an ordinary window as the lens

More information: Dongmin Keum et al. Xenos peckii vision inspires an ultrathin digital camera, Light: Science & Applications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41377-018-0081-2

Related Stories

Ultra-thin camera creates images without lenses

June 22, 2017

Traditional cameras—even those on the thinnest of cell phones—cannot be truly flat due to their optics: lenses that require a certain shape and size in order to function. At Caltech, engineers have developed a new camera ...

Compound eyes for industry and smartphone

January 3, 2017

Fraunhofer researchers have developed a process enabling the production of a two millimeter flat camera. Similar to the eyes of insects, its lens is partitioned into 135 tiny facets. Following nature's model, the researchers ...

High-resolution microscopy without a lens

September 5, 2012

(Phys.org)—Over the past several years, major advances have been made at UCLA in the field of lens-less computational imaging technology, particularly in the design of lens-free holographic microscopes, which, because of ...

Recommended for you

Quantum chemistry on quantum computers

January 2, 2019

Quantum computing and quantum information processing technology have attracted attention in recently emerging fields. Among many important and fundamental issues in science, solving the Schroedinger equation (SE) of atoms ...

Our universe: An expanding bubble in an extra dimension

December 28, 2018

Uppsala University researchers have devised a new model for the universe – one that may solve the enigma of dark energy. Their new article, published in Physical Review Letters, proposes a new structural concept, including ...

Reactive optical matter: Light-induced motion

December 28, 2018

Newton's third law dictates that forces between interacting particles are equal and opposite for closed systems. In a non-equilibrium environment, the third law can be defied, giving rise to "nonreciprocal" forces. Theoretically, ...

Hybrid qubits solve key hurdle to quantum computing

December 28, 2018

Spin-based quantum computers have the potential to tackle difficult mathematical problems that cannot be solved using ordinary computers, but many problems remain in making these machines scalable. Now, an international group ...

Description of rotating molecules made easy

December 28, 2018

Feynman diagrams are applied in condensed matter physics. By turning highly complex equations into sets of simple diagrams, the method has established itself as one of the sharpest tools in a theoretical physicist's toolbox. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.