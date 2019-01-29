Tesla posts higher earnings but still falls short

January 31, 2019

Electric carmaker Tesla posted another quarter of higher earnings on Wednesday but fell short of expectations after announcing another round of job cuts earlier in the month.

But the company's irascible founder Elon Musk remained upbeat, telling investors that 2018 was its "most successful" year as well as its most challenging.

He also predicted sales would climb 50 percent this year, even if there were a .

"Even in a recession, worldwide demand is over 500,000," Musk said on a conference call. In a strong economy, that demand would be 700,000 to 800,000 units of the Model 3 and as production increases, it will bring down the price.

"We're optimistic about being profitable in the first quarter, not by a lot," he said, "and for all quarters going forward."

While the trendsetting auto company said it expected production of its less expensive Model 3 to "grow substantially" this year, it was under pressure from growing competition and hiccups at its factory.

Musk said the plan for this year was to improve , to allow quick repairs for minor issues, and to finish the "lightning" fast construction of the Shanghai factory to start production by the end of the year.

Once that is up and running, "it should allow us to get to a 10,000 units a week rate or close to it."

Musk also said the company could unveil an electric pickup later this year.

"We might be ready to unveil that this summer," he said.

Branching out from its current stable of sedans, he said the company planned to add an SUV, the Model Y, in 2020, the same year it also expects to begin sales of an electric semi-tractor-trailer.

A tough year

In addition, Musk said the company was fine-tuning logistics as it boost sales in China and Europe.

But the US-China trade talks currently underway in Washington mean the situation is in flux, so the carmaker is trying to ship as fast as possible to avoid potential tariff increases.

"We don't know what's going to happen with the trade negotiations so we have to get those cars to China as fast as possible," Musk said.

Rival automakers such as General Motors and Volkswagen are introducing more electric models that are priced competitively, a dynamic made possible by their fleets of conventional autos, including sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, which have high profit margins.

The tough year has forced Tesla to have more financial discipline, Musk said, and it ended the year with $3.7 billion in cash on hand.

And the company continues to dominate the electric vehicle market, he said.

Total revenues rose to $7.23 billion in the fourth quarter, beating expectations, but earnings per share fell short at $1.93.

Profit jumped to $139.58 million after a loss of $675.35 million in the same period of 2017, which helped to lower the total loss for last year to $976 million, financial results showed.

The company announced this month it would cut seven percent of its workforce in a push to lower the price of its Model 3 to keep it affordable, especially as US subsidies for electric cars are phased out.

However, the company was upbeat about its output of the more affordable .

"Model 3 production volumes in Fremont should gradually continue to grow throughout 2019 and reach a sustained rate of 7,000 units per week by the end of the year," the said.

"We are planning to continue to produce Model 3 vehicles at maximum production rates throughout 2019."

The carmaker's share price jumped 3.8 percent prior to the release of the earnings report but fell nearly two percent in after-hours trading.

Explore further: After 'historic' quarter, Tesla looks to Europe, China

Related Stories

Tesla meets Model 3 target, bemoans China tariffs

October 2, 2018

Tesla Motors said Tuesday it was accelerating plans to open a Shanghai factory in light of the ongoing US-China trade fight, saying new tariffs put its vehicles at a disadvantage on the Chinese market.

Tesla aims to calm fears over Model 3 production

February 8, 2018

A day after launching one of its cars into space, Tesla moved Wednesday to ease concerns on earth over production delays for its Model 3, the key to future growth for the star electric carmaker.

Analysts expect Tesla 2Q revenue gain but big net loss

August 1, 2018

Tesla's second-quarter revenue should grow by more than $1 billion as it delivered more Model 3 electric cars. But analysts predict it won't be enough to stop the company's net loss from rising dramatically when the Palo ...

Recommended for you

Cooking chemistry minus heat equals new non-toxic adhesive

January 31, 2019

It seems like the cakes designed on competitive cooking shows get larger and more intricate every year. From re-creating full play stages to life-size sculptures, bakers often need to have serious architectural skills. They ...

Superinsulators to become scientists' quark playgrounds

January 31, 2019

Scientists widely accept the existence of quarks, the fundamental particles that make up protons and neutrons. But information about them is still elusive, since  their interaction is so strong that their direct detection ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.