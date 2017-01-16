The sun in 2018

January 28, 2019, European Space Agency
The sun in 2018
Credit: ESA/Royal Observatory of Belgium

This montage of 365 images shows the changing activity of our sun through the eyes of ESA's Proba-2 satellite during 2018. The images were taken by the satellite's SWAP camera, which works at extreme ultraviolet wavelengths to capture the sun's hot turbulent atmosphere – the corona, at temperatures of about a million degrees.

The satellite is continuously monitoring the sun – one image was selected to represent each day of the year. Click here for an animated version.

The sun typically follows an 11 year cycle of activity, and throughout 2018, it embraced its solar minimum, displaying few active regions – seen as the bright regions in the images.

One way to assess the level of activity is by counting sunspots (dark spots in the images), or recording the strength of . The most energetic flare of 2018 was recorded on 7 February, from a small region located at central latitudes in the eastern hemisphere of the sun (to the left of the centre of the sun in the corresponding image).

It was classed as a 'C-8.1' in the classification system that divides solar flares according to their strength. The smallest are A, followed by B, C, M and X, with each letter representing a ten-fold increase in such that an X-class flare is 100 times stronger than a C-class flare.

M and X flares, along with that launch vast clouds of solar matter out into space, can create such powerful bursts of radiation that if directed towards Earth have the potential to create geomagnetic storms that can disrupt our communication systems and power grids, and can harm satellites. This is one of the reasons why it is so important to continuously monitor the sun – to be able to prepare for and mitigate the adverse effects of space weather.

But the is a useful time for studying the evolution of active regions without the complication of overlapping and interacting regions. Active regions can persist for days to months, and are observed to rotate across the sun's face many times.

The sun, and the sun-Earth interaction, is the focus for a number of active ESA and NASA missions, including – in addition to Proba-2 – ESA's Cluster satellite quartet, the ESA-NASA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, and more recently, NASA's Parker Probe. Planned for launch next year, ESA's Solar Orbiter will provide close-up views of the sun's polar regions, which is key for better understanding the solar cycle, and will also be able to watch activity building up on the side not visible from Earth.

Explore further: Image: Daily sun images of 2016

Related Stories

Image: Daily sun images of 2016

January 16, 2017

This montage of 366 images shows our sun through the eyes of ESA's Proba-2 satellite, as seen each day in 2016.

Solar minimum; solar maximum

November 27, 2012

(Phys.org)—The picture on the left shows a calm sun from Oct. 2010. The right side, from Oct. 2012, shows a much more active and varied solar atmosphere as the sun moves closer to peak solar activity, a peak known as solar ...

Two significant solar flares imaged by NASA's SDO

September 6, 2017

The sun emitted two significant solar flares on the morning of Sept. 6, 2017. The first peaked at 5:10 a.m. EDT and the second, larger flare, peaked at 8:02 a.m. EDT. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the sun ...

Image: A sun a day

January 8, 2018

This montage of 365 images shows the changing activity of our sun through the eyes of ESA's Proba-2 satellite during 2017, along with a partial eclipse for good measure.

Space Image: Sunspots and solar flares

March 21, 2012

(PhysOrg.com) -- NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured this image of an M7.9 class flare on March 13, 2012 at 1:29 p.m. EDT. It is shown here in the 131 Angstrom wavelength, a wavelength particularly good for seeing ...

Two weeks in the life of a sunspot

August 4, 2017

On July 5, 2017, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory watched an active region—an area of intense and complex magnetic fields—rotate into view on the Sun. The satellite continued to track the region as it grew and eventually ...

Recommended for you

Nonlinear integrated quantum electro-optic circuits

January 28, 2019

Physicists envision that the future of quantum computation networks will contain scalable, monolithic circuits, which include advanced functionalities on a single physical substrate. While substantial progress has already ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.