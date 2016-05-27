Image: Daily sun images of 2016

January 16, 2017
Image: Daily sun images of 2016
Credit: ESA/Royal Observatory of Belgium

This montage of 366 images shows our sun through the eyes of ESA's Proba-2 satellite, as seen each day in 2016.

The satellite's SWAP camera works at extreme ultraviolet wavelengths to capture the hot turbulent atmosphere of the sun, known as the .

Each image was created from 30 separate images centred on 01:00 GMT each day, which were processed to enhance the features extending from the .

Throughout 2016 the sun's 11 year activity cycle continued towards its minimum, a period when the number of sunspots, active regions, and eruptions diminish. Nonetheless, the most active region of last year can be seen in the 17 July image. The bright region close to the centre of the sun produced eight of the 20 most powerful flares witnessed last year.

Other prominent features are coronal holes – darker regions indicating lower levels of emission. However, coronal holes can produce streams of fast solar wind that can trigger on Earth. One of the largest holes observed last year can be seen towards the north of the sun on 24 November, and was present for several solar rotations.

Explore further: Image: NASA's SDO peers into huge coronal hole

Related Stories

NASA's SDO sees two coronal holes

March 18, 2015

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, captured this solar image on March 16, 2015, which clearly shows two dark patches, known as coronal holes. The larger coronal hole of the two, near the southern pole, covers an estimated ...

Image: Impact of a solar storm, 28 October 2003

December 13, 2016

While this scene looks like the mesmerising result of shaking up a festive snow globe, it is in fact the disturbing effect of one of the most powerful solar storms ever recorded.

Large coronal hole near the sun's north pole

July 20, 2013

The European Space Agency/NASA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, or SOHO, captured this image of a gigantic coronal hole hovering over the sun's north pole on July 18, 2013, at 9:06 a.m. EDT. Coronal holes are dark, low ...

Image: Coronal hole on the sun

June 6, 2012

(Phys.org) -- This image of a coronal hole on the sun bears a remarkable resemblance to the 'Sesame Street' character Big Bird. Coronal holes are regions where the sun's corona is dark.

Solar minimum; solar maximum

November 27, 2012

(Phys.org)—The picture on the left shows a calm sun from Oct. 2010. The right side, from Oct. 2012, shows a much more active and varied solar atmosphere as the sun moves closer to peak solar activity, a peak known as solar ...

Recommended for you

A catalog of habitable zone exoplanets

January 18, 2017

The last two decades have seen an explosion of detections of exoplanets, as the sensitivity to smaller planets has dramatically improved thanks especially to the Kepler mission. These discoveries have found that the frequency ...

Galaxy murder mystery

January 17, 2017

It's the big astrophysical whodunnit. Across the Universe, galaxies are being killed and the question scientists want answered is, what's killing them?

ALMA reveals sun in new light

January 17, 2017

New images from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) reveal stunning details of our Sun, including the dark, contorted center of an evolving sunspot that is nearly twice the diameter of the Earth.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.