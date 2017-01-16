Image: A sun a day

January 8, 2018, European Space Agency
Image: A sun a day
Credit: ESA/Royal Observatory of Belgium

This montage of 365 images shows the changing activity of our sun through the eyes of ESA's Proba-2 satellite during 2017, along with a partial eclipse for good measure.

The images were taken by the satellite's SWAP camera, which works at extreme ultraviolet wavelengths to capture the sun's hot turbulent atmosphere – the corona, at temperatures of about a million degrees. 

In general, the sun's 11-year activity cycle continued throughout 2017 towards a minimum, a period when the number of active regions (seen as bright regions in the images) diminish, and coronal holes (seen as darker regions) are larger and more prominent.

Look closely and several images stand out as different. For around a week at the end of April/beginning of May the sun is not centred in the field-of-view: this is deliberate, indicating 'off-pointing' observations to study the extended atmosphere.

Perhaps the highlight for many sun-watchers last year was the observed from Oregon to South Carolina in the U.S. on 21 August. From its viewpoint in space, about 800 km above Earth, Proba-2 passed through the moon's shadow several times and observed three partial eclipses. One such moment is captured in the montage presented here.

Explore further: Image: Daily sun images of 2016

Related Stories

Image: Daily sun images of 2016

January 16, 2017

This montage of 366 images shows our sun through the eyes of ESA's Proba-2 satellite, as seen each day in 2016.

Image: Proba-2 captures partial solar eclipse

September 16, 2015

ESA's Sun-watching Proba-2 satellite experienced three partial solar eclipses on 13 September 2015. On Earth, a single partial eclipse occurred over South Africa, the southern Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

Image: A partial solar eclipse seen from space

August 14, 2017

Thanks to a quirk of our cosmos, the moon's average distance from Earth is just right for it to appear as the same size in the sky as the significantly larger sun. Once in a while the moon slides directly between Earth and ...

Image: Science from the moon's shadow

December 12, 2017

While total solar eclipses happen about once every 18 months somewhere on Earth, the Aug. 21, 2017, eclipse was rare in its long path over land. The total eclipse lasted about 90 minutes, from the time it first reached the ...

Partial eclipse of the sun visible across UK

August 15, 2017

If the weather is good, viewers across the UK will be treated to a partial solar eclipse on 21 August 2017, just before sunset. In a partial eclipse, a small bite out of the Sun can be seen at the mid-eclipse point, as it ...

Prepare for a total solar eclipse

November 13, 2012

(Phys.org)—Tomorrow's total solar eclipse will only be visible in its entirety to ground-based observers watching from northern Australia, but ESA's Sun-watching Proba-2 satellite will have a ringside seat from its orbit ...

Recommended for you

Gravitational waves measure the universe

January 8, 2018

The direct detection of gravitational waves from at least five sources during the past two years offers spectacular confirmation of Einstein's model of gravity and space-time. Modeling of these events has also provided information ...

SpaceX launches secretive Zuma mission

January 8, 2018

SpaceX on Sunday blasted off a secretive US government payload known as Zuma, a mission whose nature—and the agency behind it—remains a mystery.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.