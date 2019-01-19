Staff fraud may cost China's DJI drone maker $150 million

January 21, 2019
A company spokeswoman said DJI has established a special anti-corruption group to conduct in-depth investigations
A company spokeswoman said DJI has established a special anti-corruption group to conduct in-depth investigations

Chinese drone maker DJI has placed 45 employees under investigation for alleged fraud that could cost the company more than one billion yuan ($150 million) in losses, the firm said Monday.

The world's top civilian drone maker said in an internal memo that most of the employees involved in the fraud worked in the , and 29 were fired while 16 were reported to the police.

The case is expected to involve more than 100 people and many people will be facing a sentence in jail, according to Friday's memo, whose authenticity was confirmed by a company spokeswoman on Monday.

The initial investigation is just "the tip of the iceberg," the spokeswoman told AFP.

The memo said the employees fraudulently inflated the prices of parts for personal financial gains.

The staffers received kickbacks from suppliers that charged double or triple the price to sell parts to DJI, the memo said.

A company spokeswoman said DJI has established a special anti-corruption group to conduct in-depth investigations.

"DJI will not tolerate corruption because of the rapid development and will not stop its development because of corruption," she told AFP.

The company has become the latest in a string of Chinese tech firms dealing with internal misdeeds in recent months.

China's dominant ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing uncovered more than 60 cases of within the last year.

Yang Weidong, former president of Alibaba's video-streaming platform Youku, stepped down and was put under investigation in December on suspicion of accepting improper payments, according to Chinese media.

Explore further: Embattled GlaxoSmithKline hit with another fraud probe

Related Stories

China's Alibaba says zero tolerance on graft

July 6, 2012

Top Chinese e-commerce operator Alibaba said Friday it would not tolerate corruption, after a senior manager was detained on suspicion of taking bribes in the latest graft scandal to hit the company.

Chinese ride-hailing service raises $7.3 billion

June 16, 2016

Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing, the main local competitor for Uber Technologies Ltd., said Thursday it has raised $7.3 billion from investors, adding to intensifying rivalry in the market.

Chinese drug company targeted in corruption case

January 13, 2014

China's biggest drug distributor says two former executives are the target of a corruption investigation, widening a graft probe that has focused on foreign pharmaceutical makers.

Recommended for you

Technology near for real-time TV political fact checks

January 18, 2019

A Duke University team expects to have a product available for election year that will allow television networks to offer real-time fact checks onscreen when a politician makes a questionable claim during a speech or debate.

Privacy becomes a selling point at tech show

January 7, 2019

Apple is not among the exhibitors at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, but that didn't prevent the iPhone maker from sending a message to attendees on a large billboard.

China's Huawei unveils chip for global big data market

January 7, 2019

Huawei Technologies Ltd. showed off a new processor chip for data centers and cloud computing Monday, expanding into new and growing markets despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.