Study says seas may be rising faster than thought

January 30, 2019 by Barri Bronston, Tulane University
Study says seas may be rising faster than thought
Fifth-year PhD student Molly Keogh shot this photo near Bohemia, looking northeast over the marshes of Breton Sound in southeastern Louisiana. Credit: Tulane University

A new Tulane University study questions the reliability of how sea-level rise in low-lying coastal areas such as southern Louisiana is measured and suggests that the current method underestimates the severity of the problem. This research is the focus of a news article published this week in the journal Science.

Relative , which is a combination of rising water level and subsiding land, is traditionally measured using tide gauges. But researchers Molly Keogh and Torbjörn Törnqvist argue that in coastal Louisiana, tide gauges tell only a part of the story.

Tide gauges in such areas are anchored an average of 20 meters into the earth rather than at the ground surface. "As a result, tide gauges do not record occurring in the shallow subsurface and thus underestimate rates of relative sea-level rise," said Keogh, a fifth year Ph.D. student and lead author of the study.

"This study shows that we need to completely rethink how we measure sea-level rise in rapidly subsiding coastal lowlands" said Törnqvist, Vokes Geology Professor in the Tulane School of Science and Engineering.

The study, published in the open-access journal Ocean Science, says that while tide gauges can accurately measure subsidence that occurs below their foundations, they miss out on the shallow subsidence component. With at least 60 percent of subsidence occurring in the top 5 meters of the sediment column, tide gauges are not capturing the primary contributor to relative sea-level rise.

An alternative approach is to measure shallow subsidence using surface-elevation tables, inexpensive mechanical instruments that record surface elevation change in wetlands. Coastal Louisiana already has a network of more than 300 of these instruments in place. The data can then be combined with measurements of deep subsidence from GPS data and satellite measurements of sea-level rise, Keogh said.

Rates of relative sea-level rise obtained from this approach are substantially higher than rates as inferred from tide-gauge data. "We therefore conclude that low-elevation coastal zones may be at of flooding, and within a shorter time horizon, than previously assumed," Keogh said.

She said the research has implications for across the globe.

"Around the world, communities in low-lying may be more vulnerable to flooding than we realized. This has implications for coastal management, city planners and emergency planners. They are planning based on a certain timeline, and if sea level is rising faster than what they are planning on, that's going to be a problem."

Explore further: New map highlights sinking Louisiana coast

More information: Molly E. Keogh et al, Measuring rates of present-day relative sea-level rise in low-elevation coastal zones: a critical evaluation, Ocean Science (2019). DOI: 10.5194/os-15-61-2019

Related Stories

New map highlights sinking Louisiana coast

June 15, 2017

Researchers at Tulane University have developed a subsidence map of coastal Louisiana, putting the rate at which this region is sinking at just over one third of an inch per year.

Engineering a better future for the Mississippi Delta

April 28, 2015

River deltas, low-lying landforms that host critical and diverse ecosystems as well as high concentrations of human population, face an uncertain future. Even as some deltas experience decreased sediment supply from damming, ...

How do you measure a sea's level, anyway?

May 19, 2015

There are about 330 million cubic miles of water in the world oceans today, 97% of all the water on the planet. Early in our planet's 4.5 billion year history, water from the atmosphere and from the interior of the Earth ...

Recommended for you

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

grandpa
not rated yet 10 minutes ago
It is pretty clear that so many of the people who are afraid of global warming are hugely angry. I have a hard time believing that they wouldn't do or say anything to promote the idea that global is bad. If they were objective, they would also talk about the benefits of global warming, to the same extent, that they talk about its bad points.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.