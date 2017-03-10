Louisiana wetlands struggling with sea-level rise four times the global average

March 14, 2017
Louisiana wetlands struggling with sea-level rise 4 times the global average
A swamp-to-marsh transition near Houma, Louisiana shows dead trees that are most likely the result of saltwater intrusion. Credit: Torbjorn Tornqvist

Without major efforts to rebuild Louisiana's wetlands, particularly in the westernmost part of the state, there is little chance that the coast will be able to withstand the accelerating rate of sea-level rise, a new Tulane University study concludes.

The study by researchers in Tulane's Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences and published in the open-access journal Nature Communications shows that the rate of in the region over the past six to 10 years amounts to half an inch per year on average.

"In the Mississippi Delta, about 65 percent of study sites are probably still keeping pace, but in the westernmost part of coastal Louisiana, more than 60 percent of sites are on track to drown," said Tulane geology professor Torbjörn E. Törnqvist, a co-author of the study.

Törnqvist conducted the research with lead author and PhD candidate Krista L. Jankowski and co-author Anjali M. Fernandes, a former postdoc in Törnqvist's group who is now at the University of Connecticut.

The researchers used an unconventional method to measure that integrated information from different data sources. They analyzed measurements of shallow subsidence rates at 274 sites across the coast and combined these with published GPS-measurements of deeper subsidence rates. Adding published satellite observations of the of the sea surface in the Gulf of Mexico, they were able to calculate how rapidly sea level is rising with respect to the coastal wetland surface.

"The bottom line is that in order to assess how dire the situation is in Louisiana, this new dataset is a huge step forward compared to anything we've done before," Törnqvist said.

Justin Lawrence of the National Science Foundation, which provided funding for the study, agreed.

"These researchers have developed a new method of evaluating whether coastal marshes in Louisiana will be submerged by rising sea levels," Lawrence said. "The findings suggest that a large portion of coastal marshes in Louisiana are vulnerable to present-day sea-level rise. This work may provide an early indication of what is to occur in coastal regions around the world later this century."

Explore further: Rising Sea Greater Danger to Louisiana than Sinking Land

More information: Nature Communications, DOI: 10.1038/NCOMMS14792

Related Stories

New study fuels Louisiana subsidence controversy

July 21, 2006

While erosion and wetland loss are huge problems along Louisiana's coast, the basement 30 to 50 feet beneath much of the Mississippi Delta has been highly stable for the past 8000 years with negligible subsidence rates. So ...

Engineering a better future for the Mississippi Delta

April 28, 2015

River deltas, low-lying landforms that host critical and diverse ecosystems as well as high concentrations of human population, face an uncertain future. Even as some deltas experience decreased sediment supply from damming, ...

New study calls for old methods of coastal management

July 6, 2016

Almost 90 years ago, the Mississippi River showed the world its power for destruction with the Great Flood of 1927. Now the river's power is once again on display, this time as a stabilizing force to maintain Louisiana's ...

Recommended for you

Did humans create the Sahara Desert?

March 14, 2017

New research investigating the transition of the Sahara from a lush, green landscape 10,000 years ago to the arid conditions found today, suggests that humans may have played an active role in its desertification.

Early Earth had a hazy, methane-filled atmosphere

March 13, 2017

More than 2.4 billion years ago, Earth's atmosphere was inhospitable, filled with toxic gases that drove wildly fluctuating surface temperatures. Understanding how today's world of mild climates and breathable air took shape ...

4 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Save_energy
2.3 / 5 (3) 4 hours ago
Nonsense;
they are measuring APPARENT sea level, not actual; the whole area is subsiding so yes the area will drown.
"they were able to calculate how rapidly sea level is rising with respect to the coastal wetland surface"

Many reasons for subsidence…mainly oil & water extraction.
FredJose
1 / 5 (3) 3 hours ago
Luke 21:25
"There will be signs in the sun and moon and stars, and on the earth dismay among the nations, bewildered by the roaring of the sea and the surging of the waves.
26 Men will faint from fear and anxiety over what is coming upon the earth..."

Seems like it's going to be rising a lot sooner and a lot faster than anticipated. The scientists will once again be very surprised and baffled at the speed, intensity and severity at which these things happen.
MR166
not rated yet 2 hours ago
"26 Men will faint from fear and anxiety over what is coming upon the earth..."

Well that is easy to believe. Just mention CO2 and most college students become ill.
MR166
not rated yet 1 hour ago
BTW could the headline be more misleading? When I was a child we used to laugh at Pravda and the state controlled propaganda that they published. Little did I know then that our media and science community would soon be doing the same thing.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.