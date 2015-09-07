How police body cam videos impact jurors differently than dashcam videos

January 8, 2019 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
police
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A team of researchers at Northwestern University has found that people serving as mock jurors tend to view police officer intent differently when viewing events captured using body cams versus dash cams. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their study, in which they used volunteers as stand-ins for jurors watching either real or staged police action video events.

The use of body cams by officers has become routine in the U.S.—their use is based on the idea that footage of encounters between police and the public will make police officers more accountable for their actions. Many jurisdictions have passed laws requiring their use after multiple instances in which questions were raised about the intent of the officers involved and their subsequent actions, particularly in cases when the victim was unarmed. In this new effort, the researchers have sought to determine if the existence of body cam video does, in fact, have an impact on how jurors view the behavior of a police officer involved in a questionable act.

The study involved 1,916 volunteers serving as mock jurors during trials of and the acts they committed in the line of duty. Some were also asked whether an officer should be indicted. Volunteers were shown video from actual crime scenes or staged event video. Also, some of the staged video was filmed from multiple perspectives. Volunteers were also shown dash cam video of the same events. Afterward, each filled out a questionnaire.

The researchers found differences in how volunteers viewed the intent of the officer involved in an incident based on different video. More specifically, they found that mock jurors were less likely to find fault with an officer based on body cam video than they were when watching the same event on dash cam video. But this difference was nullified when the body cam video included footage of the arms and legs of the officer wearing the cam.

The researchers suggest their findings indicate that people are less likely to judge a police officer negatively when they are unable to see the officer in the footage—the disassociation prevents them from being able to judge the intent of the person wearing the camera.

Explore further: Showing people slow motion video of crime found to distort perceived intent

More information: Broderick L. Turner et al. Body camera footage leads to lower judgments of intent than dash camera footage, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2019). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1805928116

Related Stories

Why bodycam footage might not clear things up

April 3, 2018

Stephon Clark, an African-American man, was killed by Sacramento police in his grandmother's backyard last month, setting off protests and conflict over the police's actions.

'Tipping the balance' against domestic abuse

June 27, 2018

Police body-worn cameras are increasingly being used to ensure the perpetrators of domestic violence are charged and brought before the courts, according to new research.

Calling for better police body cam design

April 12, 2018

Challenges reported by both police and the public surrounding usability issues with the vast array of body cams and recording functionality prompted a study by human factors/ergonomics (HF/E) researchers from Wichita State ...

Body cameras, now gun cameras? Some police trying them out

October 14, 2017

A small number of police departments are showing interest in a new type of video camera that can be mounted directly on officers' guns, saying it may offer a better view of officer-involved shootings than body cameras. Some ...

Video blinds us to the evidence, study finds

September 23, 2014

Where people look when watching video evidence varies wildly and has profound consequences for bias in legal punishment decisions, a team of researchers at New York University and Yale Law School has found. This study raises ...

Recommended for you

Myth of Mona Lisa's magical gaze debunked

January 8, 2019

In science, the "Mona Lisa Effect" refers to the impression that the eyes of the person portrayed in an image seem to follow the viewer as they move in front of the picture. Two researchers from the Cluster of Excellence ...

Satellite images reveal global poverty

January 7, 2019

How far have nations come in achieving the U.N.'s sustainable development goals? It can be difficult to make a global assessment of poverty and poor economic conditions, but with an eye in the sky, researchers are able to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.