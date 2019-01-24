Plastic dhow sails Kenya coast to highlight waste crisis

January 27, 2019 by Fran Blandy
The boat is covered in a brightly-coloured patchwork of 30,000 flip-flops, which like the rest of the raw material was collected
The boat is covered in a brightly-coloured patchwork of 30,000 flip-flops, which like the rest of the raw material was collected from Kenyan beaches and towns

A traditional dhow sailing boat made entirely of trash and flip-flops has set off on an expedition along the Kenyan coast to raise awareness about the harmful effects of plastic waste.

Dhows, with their billowing triangular sails, are an icon on the Kenyan coast, having traversed these Indian Ocean waters for some 2,000 years.

On Sunday, the one-of-a-kind dhow, dubbed the Flipflopi, set off from the coastal town of Watamu for the fourth leg of a 500-kilometre (310-mile) expedition that began on Lamu island on Thursday and is set to finish in Zanzibar on February 6.

The boat is made of 10 tonnes of shredded , moulded and compacted to form the hull, keel and ribs with only the mast made out of wood. It is covered in a brightly-coloured patchwork of 30,000 flip-flops, which like the rest of the raw material was collected from Kenyan beaches and towns.

Dipesh Pabari, a Kenyan tour operator and environmentalist who led the project, said the boat was merely a vessel to carry a message about recycling plastic, and how harmful it is, to coastal communities.

"It was never about just building boats, it was a symbol about giving plastic a second life. It is about saying if this material is so amazing that you can make a seaworthy boat, it is really stupid to think about it as ," he told AFP onboard the Flipflopi.

The Flipiflopi was built by hand by traditional dhow craftsmen from Lamu
The Flipiflopi was built by hand by traditional dhow craftsmen from Lamu
Drowning in plastic

Like much of the world, where , caps, food wrappers, bags, straws and lids are made to be used once and then tossed away, Kenya is battling the scourge of plastic pollution, which chokes turtles, cattle, and birds and blights the landscape.

The United Nations Environment Programme estimates that more than 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic has been produced globally since the early 1950s, about 60 percent of which ended up in a landfill, or the natural environment.

To accompany the arrival of the Flipflopi, residents and schoolchildren from Watamu village took to the streets with large bags to pick up waste, while several local associations work hard to keep the idyllic white beaches clean.

With over 12 million people in Africa working in fisheries, and many more relying on fish for their diet, marine debris is a severe threat on the continent.

The dhow's 500-kilometre (310-mile) expedition began on Lamu island on Thursday and is set to finish in Zanzibar on February 6
The dhow's 500-kilometre (310-mile) expedition began on Lamu island on Thursday and is set to finish in Zanzibar on February 6

James Wakibia, who is credited with starting the grassroots movement that saw Kenya ban plastic bags in 2017, was also in Watamu to support the Flipflopi, which he sees as part of the next step in educating people about the menace of plastic.

"Before there was plastic everywhere... it was like a Kenyan flower... right now you can see plastic bottles, but not plastic bags," he told AFP.

'We can live differently'

The nine-metre (30-foot) Flipflopi was built by hand by traditional dhow craftsmen from Lamu, with low-tech techniques which were honed over three years, but which can now be easily copied, said Pabari.

Everyone involved in the project was a volunteer, with money coming from their own pockets, crowdfunding and small donations, before UNEP got involved and funded the expedition.

Everyone involved in the project was a volunteer, with money coming from their own pockets, crowdfunding and small donations, be
Everyone involved in the project was a volunteer, with money coming from their own pockets, crowdfunding and small donations, before UNEP got involved and funded the expedition

Pabari hopes to next build a 20-metre plastic dhow and sail it all the way to Cape Town, South Africa.

"The Flipflopi is living proof that we can live differently. It is a reminder of the urgent need for us to rethink the way we manufacture, use and manage single-use ," Joyce Msuya, UN Environment's Acting Executive Director, said in a press statement.

Explore further: International Environment Day: Plastic in Africa

Related Stories

Dead whale had 115 plastic cups, 2 flip-flops in its stomach

November 21, 2018

A dead whale that washed ashore in eastern Indonesia had a large lump of plastic waste in its stomach, including drinking cups, bottles and flip-flops, a park official said Tuesday, causing concern among environmentalists ...

New Zealand to ban single-use plastic bags

August 10, 2018

New Zealand became the latest country Friday to outlaw single-use plastic shopping bags, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying they will be phased out over the next year as a "meaningful step" towards reducing pollution.

Recommended for you

Use a microscope as a shovel? Researchers dig it

January 26, 2019

Using a familiar tool in a way it was never intended to be used opens up a whole new method to explore materials, report UConn researchers in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science. Their specific findings could someday ...

Testing Hawking radiation in laboratory black hole analogues

January 25, 2019

Researchers at Weizmann Institute of Science and Cinvestav recently carried out a study testing the theory of Hawking radiation on laboratory analogues of black holes. In their experiments, they used light pulses in nonlinear ...

A landscape unseen in over 40,000 years

January 25, 2019

Glacial retreat in the Canadian Arctic has uncovered landscapes that haven't been ice-free in more than 40,000 years and the region may be experiencing its warmest century in 115,000 years, new University of Colorado Boulder ...

Faster CO2 rise expected in 2019

January 25, 2019

With emissions already at a record high, the build-up of carbon-dioxide in the atmosphere could be larger than last year due to a slower removal by natural carbon sinks.

Moon rock recovered by astronauts likely originated on Earth

January 25, 2019

In findings published overnight in science journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, a sample collected during the 1971 Apollo 14 lunar mission was found to contain traces of minerals with a chemical composition common ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.